Helena Sleeping Giant Bowling Leagues
March 15-21
HELENA — Weekly submissions of bowling scores for the 2021-2022 season at Sleeping Giant Lanes:
Women's high games: Misti Nettleton 257, TGIF; Caitlyn Murphy 255, Sunday Night Out; Kimberly Bolan 247, Sweet 15
Women's high series: Caitlyn Murphy 724, Sunday Night Out; Kimberly Bolan 653, Sweet 16; Katie Eslick 645, Big Sky
Men's high games: Tony Woodward 300, Sweet 16; Jim Howes 298, Big Sky; Ryan Funk 290, Renegade
Men's high series: Tony Woodward 768, Sweet 16; Ryan Funk 753, Renegade; Rich Franco 726, Renegade
Senior Women's high games: Marlene Dupree 180, Capital Seniors Mix; Debbie Biegel 176, Capital Senior Mix; Kim Ryan 175, Tuesday Ladies
Senior Women's high series: Marlene Dupree 471, Capital Senior Mix; Debbie Kerouac 468, Tuesday Ladies; Marlene Dupree 466, Capital Seniors Mix
Senior Men's high games: EJ Sheridan 243, Clinton Rogers 238, Bernie Briggeman 235, all on Capital Senior Mix
Senior Men's high series: Dylan Steward 696, Sunday Night Live; EJ Sheridan 660, Clinton Rogers 651, both on Capital Senior Mix
Overall high games per league:
Tuesday Ladies: Alice Heath 210
Erratic Strikers: Misti Nettleton 247
Tuesday Night Mix: Alyssa Brug 238; Jim Howes 285
Big Sky: Barb Sheridan 278, Jim Howes 298
Knights of Columbus: Theresa Sroczyk 245, Tony Woodward 300
Green Meadow CC: Mary Ellen Nettick 211
Sweet 16: Kimberly Bolan 288, Tony Woodward 300
Thursday Seniors: Deby Gunter 203, EJ Sheridan 279
Capital Senior Mix: Jacquelin Huff 255, Bruce McMaster 276
TGIF: Misti Nettleton 257, Robert Charlton 288
Sunday Night Live: Kendra Komeotis 221, Dylan Steward 267
Sunday Night Out: Caitlyn Murphy 258, Kelly Strandberg 289
Ladies Classic: Jenny Chambers 277
Renegade: Rich Franco 300
Notes: Tony Woodward of Sweet 16 rolled a 300 game and a 768 series.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.