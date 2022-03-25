Helena Sleeping Giant Bowling Leagues

March 15-21

HELENA — Weekly submissions of bowling scores for the 2021-2022 season at Sleeping Giant Lanes:

Women's high games: Misti Nettleton 257, TGIF; Caitlyn Murphy 255, Sunday Night Out; Kimberly Bolan 247, Sweet 15

Women's high series: Caitlyn Murphy 724, Sunday Night Out; Kimberly Bolan 653, Sweet 16; Katie Eslick 645, Big Sky

Men's high games: Tony Woodward 300, Sweet 16; Jim Howes 298, Big Sky; Ryan Funk 290, Renegade

Men's high series: Tony Woodward 768, Sweet 16; Ryan Funk 753, Renegade; Rich Franco 726, Renegade

Senior Women's high games: Marlene Dupree 180, Capital Seniors Mix; Debbie Biegel 176, Capital Senior Mix; Kim Ryan 175, Tuesday Ladies

Senior Women's high series: Marlene Dupree 471, Capital Senior Mix; Debbie Kerouac 468, Tuesday Ladies; Marlene Dupree 466, Capital Seniors Mix

Senior Men's high games: EJ Sheridan 243, Clinton Rogers 238, Bernie Briggeman 235, all on Capital Senior Mix

Senior Men's high series: Dylan Steward 696, Sunday Night Live; EJ Sheridan 660, Clinton Rogers 651, both on Capital Senior Mix

Overall high games per league:

Tuesday Ladies: Alice Heath 210

Erratic Strikers: Misti Nettleton 247

Tuesday Night Mix: Alyssa Brug 238; Jim Howes 285

Big Sky: Barb Sheridan 278, Jim Howes 298

Knights of Columbus: Theresa Sroczyk 245, Tony Woodward 300

Green Meadow CC: Mary Ellen Nettick 211

Sweet 16: Kimberly Bolan 288, Tony Woodward 300

Thursday Seniors: Deby Gunter 203, EJ Sheridan 279

Capital Senior Mix: Jacquelin Huff 255, Bruce McMaster 276

TGIF: Misti Nettleton 257, Robert Charlton 288

Sunday Night Live: Kendra Komeotis 221, Dylan Steward 267

Sunday Night Out: Caitlyn Murphy 258, Kelly Strandberg 289

Ladies Classic: Jenny Chambers 277

Renegade: Rich Franco 300

Notes: Tony Woodward of Sweet 16 rolled a 300 game and a 768 series.

