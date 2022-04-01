Helena Sleeping Giant Bowling Leagues

March 22-28

HELENA — Weekly submissions of bowling scores for the 2021-2022 season at Sleeping Giant Lanes:

Women's high games: Jenny Chambers 244, Sweet 16; Kimberly Bolan 224, Sweet 16; Caitlyn Murphy 216, Ladies Classic

Women's high series: Jenny Chambers 617, Ladies Classic; Caitlyn Murphy 610, Sunday Night Out; Kimberly Bolan 593, Sweet 16

Men's high games: Ryan Collick 295, Tuesday Night Mixed; Josh Divine 278, Tuesday Night Mixed; Brian Gasch 277, Sunday Night Out

Men's high series: Jim Grigsby 778, TGIF; 725 games rolled by Ryan Collick, Renegade, and Kaiden Hess, Knights of Columbus; Shawn Jacobs 722, Renegade

Senior Women's high games: Cheryl Cornish 211, Capital Senior Mix; Kim Ryan 198, Tuesday Ladies; Joan Sheline 179, Green Meadow CC

Senior Women's high series: Judy McCauley 495, Capital Senior Mix; Kim Ryan 491, Tuesday Ladies; Sharron Pfeiffer 475, Capital Senior Mix

Senior Men's high games: EJ Sheridan 258, Thursday Seniors; Jay Redfern 232, Bernie Briggeman 223, both on Capital Senior Mix

Senior Men's high series: EJ Sheridan 704, Thursday Seniors; Jay Redfern 648, Bernie Briggeman 589, both on Capital Senior Mix

Overall high games per league

Tuesday Ladies: Alice Heath 210

Erratic Strikers: Misti Nettleton 247

Tuesday Night Mix: Alyssa Brug 238, Ryan Collick 295

Big Sky: Barb Sheridan 278, Jim Howes 298

Knights of Columbus: Theresa Sroczyk 245, Tony Woodward 300

Green Meadow CC: Mary Ellen Nettick 211

Sweet 16: Kimberly Bolan 288, Ryan Funk 267

Thursday Seniors: Deby Gunter 203, EJ Sheridan 279

Capital Senior Mix: Jacquelin Huff 255, Bruce McMaster 276

TGIF: Misti Nettleton 257, Robert Charlton 288

Sunday Night Live: Kendra Komeotis 221, Dylan Steward 267

Sunday Night Out: Caitlyn Murphy 258, Kelly Strandberg 289

Ladies Classic: Jenny Chambers 277

Renegade: Rich Franco 300

Notes: The first two of eight weekends of the State Open Bowling Tournament are complete. Standings are posted on the bulletin board in the restroom hallway at Sleeping Giant Lanes. Volunteers are still needed to help with this prestige tournament. Sign up at the front desk.

