Helena Sleeping Giant Bowling Leagues
March 1-7
HELENA — Weekly submissions of bowling scores for the 2021-2022 season at Sleeping Giant Lanes:
Women's high games: Jenny Chambers 258, Ladies Classic; Danielle Bolan 254, Ladies Classic; Terri Johnson 234, Knights of Columbus
Women's high series: Caitlyn Murphy 657, Sunday Night Out; Katie Eslick 636, Big Sky; Terri Johnson 626, Ladies Classic
Men's high games: Ryan Collick 289, Renegade; Josh Maher and Tony Woodward, Sweet 16, both rolled 267
Men's high series: Tony Woodward 761, Sweet 16; George Cotton 708, Sunday Night Out; Josh Maher 706, Sweet 16
Senior Women's high games: Alice Heath 210, Tuesday Ladies; Judy Spath 182, Tuesday Ladies; Perrie White 170, Green Meadow CC
Senior Women's high series: Judy Spath 477, Tuesday Ladies; Deby Gunter 458, Thursday Seniors; Marie Hankins 439, Tuesday Ladies
Senior Men's high games: Jim White and EJ Sheridan, Capital Senior Mix, both rolled 234; John Davis 221, Thursday Seniors
Senior Men's high series: EJ Sheridan 663 and Marcus Mossness 559, Capital Senior Mix
Overall high games per league
Tuesday Ladies: Alice Heath, 210
Erratic Strikers: Misti Nettleton, 247
Tuesday Night Mix: Alyssa Brug, 238; Jim Howes, 285
Big Sky: Barb Sheridan, 278; Sean Hill, 289
Knights of Columbus: Theresa Sroczyk, 245; Tony Woodward, 300
Green Meadow CC: Mary Ellen Nettik, 211
Sweet 16: Rae Runnion, 242; George Cotton, 299
Thursday Seniors: Deby Gunter, 203; Ed Gunter, 255
Capital Seniors Mix: Jacquelin Huff, 255; Bruce McMaster, 276
TGIF: Erin Benson, 238; Robert Charlton, 288
Sunday Night Live: Kendra Komeotis, 221; Miles Lavigne, 265
Sunday Night Out: Caitlyn Murphy, 247; Kelly Strandberg, 289
Ladies Classic: Jenny Chambers, 277
Renegade: Rich Franco, 300
