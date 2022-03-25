Helena Sleeping Giant Bowling Leagues

March 1-7

HELENA — Weekly submissions of bowling scores for the 2021-2022 season at Sleeping Giant Lanes:

Women's high games: Jenny Chambers 258, Ladies Classic; Danielle Bolan 254, Ladies Classic; Terri Johnson 234, Knights of Columbus

Women's high series: Caitlyn Murphy 657, Sunday Night Out; Katie Eslick 636, Big Sky; Terri Johnson 626, Ladies Classic

Men's high games: Ryan Collick 289, Renegade; Josh Maher and Tony Woodward, Sweet 16, both rolled 267

Men's high series: Tony Woodward 761, Sweet 16; George Cotton 708, Sunday Night Out; Josh Maher 706, Sweet 16

Senior Women's high games: Alice Heath 210, Tuesday Ladies; Judy Spath 182, Tuesday Ladies; Perrie White 170, Green Meadow CC

Senior Women's high series: Judy Spath 477, Tuesday Ladies; Deby Gunter 458, Thursday Seniors; Marie Hankins 439, Tuesday Ladies

Senior Men's high games: Jim White and EJ Sheridan, Capital Senior Mix, both rolled 234; John Davis 221, Thursday Seniors

Senior Men's high series: EJ Sheridan 663 and Marcus Mossness 559, Capital Senior Mix

Overall high games per league

Tuesday Ladies: Alice Heath, 210

Erratic Strikers: Misti Nettleton, 247

Tuesday Night Mix: Alyssa Brug, 238; Jim Howes, 285

Big Sky: Barb Sheridan, 278; Sean Hill, 289

Knights of Columbus: Theresa Sroczyk, 245; Tony Woodward, 300

Green Meadow CC: Mary Ellen Nettik, 211

Sweet 16: Rae Runnion, 242; George Cotton, 299

Thursday Seniors: Deby Gunter, 203; Ed Gunter, 255

Capital Seniors Mix: Jacquelin Huff, 255; Bruce McMaster, 276

TGIF: Erin Benson, 238; Robert Charlton, 288

Sunday Night Live: Kendra Komeotis, 221; Miles Lavigne, 265

Sunday Night Out: Caitlyn Murphy, 247; Kelly Strandberg, 289

Ladies Classic: Jenny Chambers, 277

Renegade: Rich Franco, 300

Tags

Load comments