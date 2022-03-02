HELENA — The Youth Master/Masterette’s Scholarship Tournament was held at Sleeping Giant Lanes on Feb. 19-20.
There were 41 youth entries in the preliminary qualifying rounds Saturday – 25 in the Handicap Division and 17 in the Scratch Division. The top 16 from each division moved on to finals Sunday. Everyone bowled three games in their division, with the top eight moving on to Match Play.
Four awards were given out for Saturday’s four-game qualifying shifts: High Scratch Game and Series to Giovanni Zavarelli (Missoula) shooting a 206 and 703, High Handicap Game and High Handicap Series to Marcus Riding (Helena) with a 249 with handicap and an 877 series with handicap.
Scholarship Winners:
Handicap – 1st place Hannah Black (Butte) $475 Scholarship, 2nd place Karly Kindt (Butte) $375 Scholarship, 3rd place Asher Bomar (Helena) $275 Scholarship, and 4th place went to Keith Meagor (Butte) $175 Scholarship. $25 scholarships were awarded to Sunday’s top 16 qualifiers. The eight bowlers progressing to match play each earned an additional $50.
Scratch – 1st place Hailey Hess (Helena) $475, 2nd place Christian Clack (Helena) $375 Scholarship, 3rd place Giovanni Zavarelli (Missoula) $275 Scholarship, 4th place Gage Anderson (Glasgow) $175 Scholarship. $25 scholarships were awarded to Sunday’s top 14 qualifiers. The eight bowlers competing in match play earned an additional $50.
