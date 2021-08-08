HELENA — Brady Kirkeby and Riley Lawrence are the 2021 Green Meadow Country Club and Bill Roberts Golf Course men's club champions, respectively. Kirkeby, who stood fifth after the first day, fired a 2-over par 73-71--144 to successfully retain his title, shading runners-up Kelly Casey (69-76), the first-day leader, and Ben MacIntyre (74-71) by one stroke, at 145 each. Lawrence shot a 1-under 66-75--141 for the BR championship, 3 better than second-place finisher Gabe Witham at 70-74--144.
"I had a good up and down out of the bunker on No. 4, making a 15-foot side downhill putt," Kirkeby said, when asked about his highlights. "I eagled No. 8 when I knocked it on front-right of the green, making a 50-footer uphill, and I made a nice birdie on No. 18. It's one of my favorite club wins, it always feels special when you come from behind to win."
This is Kirkeby's 10th local major title, composed of four Bill Roberts, four City tourneys, and two GMCCs.
Rounding out the top-six were Cas Bloomquist and Gary Wagner, tied for fourth with 147s, ahead of Parker Heller and Spencer Williams, sharing sixth-place at 148s.
Lawrence, last year's Bill Roberts runner-up, said his best hole over the weekend was No. 14 on Sunday.
"I was struggling most of today and was 2-shots back with five to play," the former Capital High standout related. "It was 308 yards to the pin, and I hit a 3-wood over the green but got it up and down to make birdie, being only 1-back with four left. It started my run of 3-under over the last five holes."
The rest of the event's leaders included Nick Balcken, third at 148; Dylan Johnson and Mike Cavazos, sharing fourth with 153s; and Dan Richter and Josh Neth, tied for sixth at 154s.
The women's GMCC winner was Darah Newell, garnering her record sixth consecutive crown with a 72-79--149, while DJ Jones claimed the Bill Roberts tournament, carding a 78-82--160 for her fifth club title. Helen Williams (179) and Carmon Hansen (168) were the respective runners-up.
In the seniors division, Susan Court extended her BR record to 15 championships, at 78-81--159, and Green Meadow's tourney was captured by Mary Bryson, who increased her club record to 10 women's crowns (seven open, three seniors), shooting 84-88--172. Julie Eggleston (174) and June Briceno (197) were second, respectively.
On the senior men's side, Todd Waterman successfully defended his Bill Roberts crown, with a 72-71--143, six strokes better than Bill Burwell (149). KC Yahvah (150) took third. This is Waterman's fourth club victory (one open, three seniors). At GMCC, Ron Alles (80-76) prevailed over Dave Kiesling (78-78) in a 1-hole playoff, after the two tied at 156 during regulation. Placing third was Zach Pallister (158).
Bob Ballhiser won Green Meadow's super senior mens at 156.
Curt Synness can be reached at 406-594-2878 or curt52synness@gmail.com. He's also on Twitter @curtsynness_IR
