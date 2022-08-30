With the way that the Helena boys soccer team was going along in the first half, a late goal disallowed for offsides didn't seem to matter.
The Bengals were already in front 3-1, so missing out on the chance to go ahead 4-1 seemed like an opportunity that would come around again.
Only the Butte Bulldogs had other thoughts and after three second-half goals, including one in stoppage time from Jack Luoma, Butte came away with a 4-3 win in Helena Tuesday at the Siebel Soccer Fields.
"This really means a lot to us," Louma said. "This is a really big win."
Louma certainly did his part. He scored the equalizer in the second half and with just over two minutes remaining, put home the final dagger.
"The goalie looked right at me and I looked at him and put it right past him," Louma said. "Then I turned around the saw the celebration and the looks on my teammates faces, it was amazing."
Butte head coach Cody Carpenter couldn't have been more proud of his Bulldogs.
"We really felt like we were caught on our heels a few too many times in the first half," he said. "We felt like with the slight downhill of the field, if they could put three goals on us in a half, we could do the same thing and we did it."
Boyd Dewitt scored in the first for the Bulldogs to keep things competitive then Louma took over in the second half, dishing out an assist and scoring twice to help rally the Bulldogs.
"This is gigantic," Carpenter said. "This is my fourth year as head coach and we have never beat them. We have competed but we have never beat them, so I'm sure proud of the guys. They worked really hard for this."
Helena got goals from Travis Ryland-Davis, Will Johnson and freshman Parker Hornung in the first half but failed to take advantage of some scoring chances in the second half.
"We are improving with every match," Helena head coach Carl Straub said. "We scored some goals today and that was nice. We showed more effort. We are on the upward trend for sure."
Butte (2-1) will host Capital Thursday. Helena (0-3) will travel to Sentinel.
Helena girls keep rolling
The Helena High girls continued their winning ways to open the season going now 21 regular-season matches over the past three seasons without a defeat following a 10-0 rout of Butte.
Logan Todorovich and Maddie Todorovich each scored twice in the win for Helena High, while Avery Kraft dished out three assists.
Mia Melton, Grace Liska, Kraft, Ashley Koenig and Bella Bermingham all added one goal apiece in the win for HHS which has scored a total of 20 goals over its first three games compared to just three goals allowed.
"We have seven new starters," Helena High head girls coach Mike Meloy said. "So we are still working who to play where and when and in some respects it's a great challenge to have because we have a lot of depth across the board and 20 really quality players."
The Bengals (3-0) will head to Sentinel Thursday. Butte (0-3) will return home to face the Capital girls.
