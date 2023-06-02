BUTTE – Robert Leipheimer’s journey with Spartan Race has taken him to some pretty cool places. Most recently, Leipheimer competed at Big Bear Mountain Resort in Southern California on May 21.

It was a successful trip for Leipheimer, who took home third place and completed the grueling race in 1:36:18.

“It was cool, the race itself was pretty tough. It was a good challenge, though, that’s for sure,” Leipheimer said.

The race was 6.6 miles total and featured a vertical gain of over 3000 feet, all while completing 25 obstacles.

Leipheimer felt at home on the mountain course, and was able to make up time on the rest of the field due to his comfort with high elevation.

“I’m very happy with how I finished and with my performance. Crossing the finish line I knew I gave all my effort and I was exhausted, and I love to feel that way after a race,” Leipheimer said.

Best of all, Leipheimer got to race in front of his family for the first time since starting his Spartan Race journey four years ago.

“The theme of this season for me is very much based on community,” Leipheimer said. “Being able to share the experience with them was very special. To get their support and have them their in-person to see what I do, it is very special.”

Since getting involved with Spartan Race, an obstacle course racing company, Leipheimer has transformed from a 230-pound lineman for the Butte Bulldogs into a shredded racing machine.

Big Bear was the second competition of the season for Leipheimer, who previously took sixth place in Jacksonville on Feb. 26.

The next stop on the U.S. National Series will bring Leipheimer to Snowbasin Ski resort in Huntsville, Utah on July 9.

Leipheimer will also compete in Oak Hill, West Virginia on August 26 before travelling to Killington, Vermont on Sep. 16 for the Spartan North American Championships.

The season will culminate in Sparta, Greece from Nov. 3-5, where Leipheimer will compete in the Trifecta World Championship. Leipheimer will compete in the three different races (Sprint, Super, Beast) in consecutive days.

It will be Leipheimer’s second time competing at the World Championship in Sparta after taking eighth place in last year’s “Beast” race. The Butte-native completed the race, a half-marathon with 30 obstacles, in 3:11:57.