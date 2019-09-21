BUTTE — When Tyler Folkes broke off his final run of the day, a 20-yard rush to the right side to ice the game for Montana Tech against Southern Oregon, a loud cheer erupted from the sidelines.
Along with Blake Counts, the two running backs combined for 33 carries and 107 yards on the ground as the Orediggers topped the Raiders 17-14 on Hall of Fame day at Alumni Coliseum. With star running back Jed Fike knocked out of the game in the first half — he returned to the sidelines in the third quarter with a boot on his left ankle — the Orediggers needed their two young backs to step up.
And they did.
“It’s been awesome to have Jed Fike above me, because he’s one of the best in the nation, I think,” Folkes said. “He’s always there supporting me. We have a great running back room. We’re all friends and cheer each other on. When one guy is in, we’re all next to coach and that helps a lot.”
He continued: “Speaking for all the running backs, it’s always next man up. It’s one through four, preparing like we’re starters. I think we’re all ready.”
With a game against a still rebuilding MSU-Northern team next week and a bye after, Fike should have a bit of time to heal up. He was not on crutches after the game and seemed in good spirits, which is extremely good news for Tech.
But in a huge game on Saturday afternoon, Folkes, a redshirt sophomore from Washington and Counts, a true freshman from Kalispell, were not the only players to come up big for Montana Tech. The defense did too.
After allowing the Raiders to move a bit on offense in the first half, the Oredigger defense allowed just 122 yards on 32 plays over the final two quarters of play.
Damaree Morris also came up with a clutch interception late in the fourth quarter to ice the game as Southern Oregon had started to drive down the field.
“Winning the game was the most important game, getting the pick was just mental toughness,” Morris said. “If it’s one play, nine plays, the fact they gave me a chance, I had to get it for the team.”
We’re back. Damaree Morris with the pick and that’s about it. #mtscores pic.twitter.com/5QruaWtinB— Jordan Hansen (@jordyhansen) September 21, 2019
The pick came one play after a lengthy delay after starting Southern Oregon quarterback Wyatt Hutchinson suffered an injury while trying to elude a sack. Hutchinson immediately crumpled to the ground and did move much as trainers rushed over.
Butte emergency services are kept on scene throughout the game and Hutchinson was carefully stretchered off the field, with his neck wrapped. No immediate update on his condition was available, but Southern Oregon head coach Charlie Hall believed it was mostly precautionary.
“When I was out there, he was begging the medical staff and trainers to walk off the field,” Hall said following the game. “In one sense that’s a good sign that everything after that was all precautionary … he’s a tough kid, certainly wants to play that out all the way and show his teammates that there’s nothing that’s going to set him back.
“I really commend him for being the tough kid that he is and we hope things are going to be okay.”
Hutchinson, one of the most dynamic players in the Frontier Conference, was 15-of-33 for 152 yards and eight rushes for 18 yards on the ground.
Montana Tech quarterback Jet Campbell was 19-of-31 for 246 yards and an interception. Campbell also ran for the Orediggers’ opening touchdown and caught a pass from Kiley Caprara for a 7-yard score in the waning seconds of the first half on a trick play.
Caprara finished with seven catches for 75 yards, while standout receiver added on to his Frontier-leading total with seven catches for 131 yards.
Touchdown Orediggers. Kiley Caprara to Jet Campbell on the trick play. #mtscores pic.twitter.com/q0He7vOgjH— Jordan Hansen (@jordyhansen) September 21, 2019
Montana Tech improves to 2-1 on the year, while Southern Oregon drops to 0-4. The Raiders’ three Frontier Conference games this season have been decided by nine total points.
“We knew were going to be challenged today, Southern Oregon is a great ball club,” Montana Tech head coach Chuck Morrell said. “We knew it was going to come down to the end of the game and it was great to see out guys be able to finish it off.”
