Butte High graduate Ally Cleverly was one of three players to join the Montana Tech women's basketball team on Friday. 

 Meagan Thompson, The Montana Standard

BUTTE — The Montana Tech women's basketball team added a trio of in-state talent on Friday. 

Head coach Carly Sanon announced the signing of three players to her program — Ally Cleverly of Butte, McKenna Liles of Florence, and Soda Rice of Savage will join the team for the 2020-21 season.

“I am very excited about our 2020 recruiting class,” Sanon said. “The new recruits fit well academically and athletically to Montana Tech.”

Savage graduate Soda Rice was one of three players that signed with Montana Tech's women's basketball team on Friday.

Cleverly, a Butte High graduate, was the third leading scorer in Class AA during her senior season, averaging 14.6 points per game and shooting 43 percent from the floor. She was a four-time letter winner for the Bulldogs and scored 890 career points.

Cleverly was a two-sports athlete for Carroll College during her freshman season, playing both soccer and basketball. In soccer, she appeared in 13 games. 

“Ally is a great addition to our program,” added Sanon. “She is natural fit both academically and athletically. Ally is a great decision maker, shooter, and has the ability to score at the rim.”

McKenna Liles, a 5-foot-10 forward from Florence, averaged 11 points and 10 rebounds over the course of her career for the Falcons. Liles was a First Team All-State selection her senior season and helped Florence-Carlton to a runner up finish at the Class B State Tournament.

“Makenna is a hard worker and brings size to the guard position. I am excited to have her part of our program.”

Rice, a 5-foot-11 forward from Savage, transfers to Montana Tech from Minot State University. Rice was a multi-sport athlete for the Warriors playing basketball, volleyball, and running track. Rice was a three-time All-State selection and scored 1,139 points at Savage High School.

“We are excited to welcome Soda to the Digger family. Soda adds length and athleticism to our team. Soda had a great high school career at Savage and has spent the last year working on her strength.”

