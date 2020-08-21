BUTTE — The Montana Tech women's basketball team added a trio of in-state talent on Friday.
Head coach Carly Sanon announced the signing of three players to her program — Ally Cleverly of Butte, McKenna Liles of Florence, and Soda Rice of Savage will join the team for the 2020-21 season.
“I am very excited about our 2020 recruiting class,” Sanon said. “The new recruits fit well academically and athletically to Montana Tech.”
Cleverly, a Butte High graduate, was the third leading scorer in Class AA during her senior season, averaging 14.6 points per game and shooting 43 percent from the floor. She was a four-time letter winner for the Bulldogs and scored 890 career points.
Cleverly was a two-sports athlete for Carroll College during her freshman season, playing both soccer and basketball. In soccer, she appeared in 13 games.
“Ally is a great addition to our program,” added Sanon. “She is natural fit both academically and athletically. Ally is a great decision maker, shooter, and has the ability to score at the rim.”
McKenna Liles, a 5-foot-10 forward from Florence, averaged 11 points and 10 rebounds over the course of her career for the Falcons. Liles was a First Team All-State selection her senior season and helped Florence-Carlton to a runner up finish at the Class B State Tournament.
“Makenna is a hard worker and brings size to the guard position. I am excited to have her part of our program.”
Rice, a 5-foot-11 forward from Savage, transfers to Montana Tech from Minot State University. Rice was a multi-sport athlete for the Warriors playing basketball, volleyball, and running track. Rice was a three-time All-State selection and scored 1,139 points at Savage High School.
“We are excited to welcome Soda to the Digger family. Soda adds length and athleticism to our team. Soda had a great high school career at Savage and has spent the last year working on her strength.”
