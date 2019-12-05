BUTTE — Before the beginning of Butte Central’s 2018-19 season, Maroons head coach Brodie Kelly was thankful for the experience in his squad.
“We’ve got about as much experience as you can ask for,” Kelly said.
If Kelly got as much experience as he could ask for last season, this year’s edition of the Maroons should be even more pleasing, as Central boasts nine seniors and a squad that only lost one key player in Cade Holter.
“My second year of coaching, we had 10,” Kelly said. “So technically more seniors but probably not as much total experience. We’ve got 17 guys who played a lot of minutes last year, and four guys that have been playing varsity since they were freshmen. Collectively, it’s probably as much experience as we’ve ever had.”
The return of Braden Harrington, Aaron Richards, Luke Heaphy, Jared Simkins and five others will be an an all-important foundation as the Maroons’ group of seniors look to improve upon last year’s state playoff run to a third place finish.
However, Kelly and his team are in no rush to think ahead, as the coach’s 15 years prior have taught him that focusing on the day-to-day rather than the destination has produced the best results.
“We’ve been able to consistently achieve at a high level,” Kelly said. “We’ve played in the state semifinals nine of the past 15 years, and we’ve been close, but we haven’t won a championship yet. Our guys hope that we can make it happen, but we also know how difficult to get where we were at [last year.]”
Kelly will look to his seniors, as well as younger players like junior Egan Lester to step up and fill the hole that Holter left. But, with as much experienced depth as the Maroons have, replacing Holter’s 11.4 points per game average last year could come in a variety of forms.
One that Kelly pointed out was Harrington, who grew into last season, eventually leading Central in scoring with 15 points in the 54-51 third-place victory over Hamilton to end the season.
“[Harrington] had a breakout year for us last year,” Kelly said. “He’s pretty dynamic on the offensive end who scores in a lot of ways. Look for Trevor Neumann, his role will be expanded from the past few years and he’s worked extremely hard. Gator Yelenich is another guy I’m excited for this year… He does such a great job of controlling the ball and tempo and is a really smart player for us.”
With plenty of experience and potential lineups, the Maroons are in a place where they can feel optimistic about this year.
But Kelly will be the first to tell you that previous success does not excuse for a lack of execution, and that Central’s opener at the Western A Tipoff Tournament against Whitefish will be the team’s focus and the first step to creating an identity to build around.
“Although we have experience,” Kelly said. “We have to build our own identity. This team is 0-0 just like everyone else. We’ve got some chemistry and roles to figure out, and we’re going to get that first game under our belt.”
Central plays Whitefish at Frenchtown High School at 1:30 p.m. Friday.
