“The name change to the Irish was for a couple reasons. The main reason is when you talk about hockey in Butte, the Irish is the first team that comes to mind. The days of the Butte Irish in the Civic Center in the 1990's has a legacy that can't be surpassed, but it can be carried on. Butte, Montana is known for its Irish population, so to better connect with the community I want to give them a team they are proud to be a part of,” Butte owner Bill LaVelle told the NA3HL.