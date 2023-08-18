Butte’s NA3HL team, formerly known as the Butte Cobras, will officially be rebranding and changing its name to the Butte Irish for the 2023-24 season.
Butte has been a part of the NA3HL since the 2018-19 season. Last season, it made its first playoff appearance and finished with a record of 25-20-2.
The original Butte Irish began playing in 1996 in the America West/Frontier Hockey League, which no longer exists. The team last played in the AWHL during the 2021-22 season.
“The name change to the Irish was for a couple reasons. The main reason is when you talk about hockey in Butte, the Irish is the first team that comes to mind. The days of the Butte Irish in the Civic Center in the 1990's has a legacy that can't be surpassed, but it can be carried on. Butte, Montana is known for its Irish population, so to better connect with the community I want to give them a team they are proud to be a part of,” Butte owner Bill LaVelle told the NA3HL.