Montana Tech quarterback Jet Campbell was named Frontier Conference Player of the Week for week one. Campbell passed for two touchdowns and rushed for two scores at Eastern Oregon.

 Meagan Thompson, The Montana Standard

WHITEFISH – Montana Tech’s Jet Campbell was named the Erck Hotel/Frontier Conference Offensive Player of the Week.

The Orediggers handed Eastern Oregon a 38-3 loss in the season opener in La Grande, Oregon over the weekend.

Campbell, a 6-4 senior from Billings, Montana, played in just three quarters while lighting up the stat sheet. Campbell completed 17 passes on 24 attempts with two touchdowns. He also ran for two scores and had 32 yards rushing.

The Orediggers open the home schedule Saturday against Carroll College in the annual Copper Game sponsored by Rocky Mountain Credit Union. Kicks off is at 1 p.m. on Bob Green Field at Alumni Coliseum.

