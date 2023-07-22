BUTTE – For the second consecutive year, Chris Mehlman was victorious at the Butte 100.
It took Mehlman 9:13:11 to cross the finish line at Homestake Pass and complete Saturday's grueling trek. The Massachusetts native completed the race in 8:50:38 a year ago, but the scorching heat made it tougher on participants this year.
No matter the time, Mehlman is satisfied with a second straight first place finish.
“It feels good. I definitely was slower than last year, the heat was crazy. It feels really good for sure, it’s a beautiful race and it’s also really hard,” Mehlman said.
Peter Leclaire of Missoula took second place with a time of 10:17:28. Aiden Sorich was the top local finisher, as the Butte native earned fifth place with a time of 10:43:10.
Helena’s Josh French earned the top spot in the Butte 50, finishing the race in 5:10:50. Kjetil Hassman won the Sorini 25 with a time of 2:25:59.
Gavin Derkatch is a sports reporter for the Montana Standard. Follow him on Twitter @GDerkatch or email him gavin.derkatch@406mtsports.com
Gavin Derkatch
