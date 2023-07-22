BUTTE – For the second consecutive year, Chris Mehlman was victorious at the Butte 100.

It took Mehlman 9:13:11 to cross the finish line at Homestake Pass and complete Saturday's grueling trek. The Massachusetts native completed the race in 8:50:38 a year ago, but the scorching heat made it tougher on participants this year.

No matter the time, Mehlman is satisfied with a second straight first place finish.

“It feels good. I definitely was slower than last year, the heat was crazy. It feels really good for sure, it’s a beautiful race and it’s also really hard,” Mehlman said.

Peter Leclaire of Missoula took second place with a time of 10:17:28. Aiden Sorich was the top local finisher, as the Butte native earned fifth place with a time of 10:43:10.

Helena’s Josh French earned the top spot in the Butte 50, finishing the race in 5:10:50. Kjetil Hassman won the Sorini 25 with a time of 2:25:59.

Close Matthew Weldon rounds a bend in the track up on Homestake Pass on Saturday. Weldon is from Butte and competed in the Sorini 25. David Templeton, from Clancy, Washington, kicks up dirt as he rides the Sorini 25 on Saturday. A racer cools off with a water bottle over the head. The Butte 100 race day saw temperatures reaching nearly 90 degrees. Jen Delong, from Butte, bikes down a single-track trail for the Sorini 25. A rider speeds around a corner a little ways past aid station number 7. Margaret Tommerup, middle, shows a handmade sign to her grandfather Darrel Stordahl. Lawson Wilding, left, and Jonah Wilding, middle, play in the grass as Curtis Moen speeds by on the single-track. The two brothers were out cheering on their uncle, father and grandfather. Hannah Riedl pushes baby Iver Fitzgerald on a toy bike. Riedl was there to cheer on John Fitzgerald who was racing in the Butte 100 Gerri Stordahl gets back on the trail after a quick stop at aid station number 7. Chris Mehlman takes a moment to fill up his water bottle at aid station number 7 before moving on with his ride. Mehlman went on to take first in the Butte 100, finishing an hour before the rest of the competitors. Bennet Scott, from Idaho Falls, Idaho, crosses the finish line on Saturday. Scott competed in the Sorini 25.