MONMOUTH, Ore. — Eleven runners from Montana State Billings achieved personal-best times Saturday while competing at the Great Northwest Athletic Conference championships at Ash Creek Preserve.
The Yellowjacket men placed sixth out of 10 schools. The women finished eighth.
Senior Ase Ackerman led the MSUB men with his 15th place finish in 24 minutes, 49.6 seconds.
For the MSUB women, Kailee Stoppel was the top finisher. She notched a PR of 22:31.3 and just missed placing in the top 20 in the field of 82 runners.
Seven women and four men set PRs for the Yellowjackets.
Western Washington swept the team titles. Kendall Kramer of Alaska (Fairbanks) and Cole Nash of Alaska Anchorage were the individual champions.
