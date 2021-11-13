BILLINGS — Dickinson State again suffered bus problems Saturday morning, but the Blue Hawks overcame the obstacle to close the regular season with a resounding win.
DSU built a 10-point halftime lead, outscored the opposition by 28 points in the third quarter and cruised to a 48-7 victory over Waldorf in Forest City, Iowa, in its final North Star Athletic Association football game of the season.
The contest was played one day after members of the Blue Hawks were involved in a bus accident near Crystal Springs, North Dakota, en route to the contest Friday around 8:35 a.m. Mountain time. DSU travels to games in two buses. The bus transporting offensive players and coaches was involved in a wreck when Miguel Gascal, 64, of Mesquite, Nevada, was traveling east and lost control of his vehicle on an icy bridge and entered the median.
The 2006 Lincoln Navigator Gascal was driving came back to the eastbound lane and was hit by the bus. According to the narrative from the North Dakota Highway Patrol in a media release, both the bus and the Navigator came to rest in a south ditch, and the accident is under investigation by the highway patrol.
None of the 38 DSU players or coaches were injured and neither was the bus driver, Terrence Johnson, 65, of Belfield, North Dakota.
Gascal and a passenger, Amalia Vasquez, 62, of Mexico were injured, although the Bismarck Tribune reported that the injuries were not life threatening.
Many players and coaches from DSU have Montana connections, including head coach Pete Stanton, who is a Baker native.
Blue Hawks assistant coaches Russell McCarvel, Jason Thier, Jacob Crawford, Dalton Reid and Tobin O'Brien all have ties to the Treasure State. Overall, the roster on the DSU website lists 49 players from Montana.
Stanton was proud of the way the Blue Hawks responded after the crash.
"We just persevered," Stanton told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com in a phone interview. "Our guys, they are a mature bunch of guys and understand what it is all about and responded really well. ... I am really proud of them."
The Blue Hawks spent Friday night in Albert Lea, Minnesota, approximately 35 miles from Forest City, Iowa.
However, one of the team's two buses was having mechanical problems.
"Ironically, we started the morning off with the power steering going out on one of the buses," Stanton said. "We were down a bus to get down there again."
Stanton said many of the players and personnel loaded into the remaining bus and a few of the Blue Hawks made the rest of the trip with parents who were attending the game.
"We have a great support group of parents that are here," Stanton said. "They helped out and got some of the guys down and it worked out well.
"We got off the bus and played well and put together one of our best games of the year. We had a balanced effort on offense and played really well defensively."
Stanton said the large contingent of Treasure State players are key for the Blue Hawks.
"We have a lot of guys from Montana from every class. ... Montana guys are dependable and you can count on them and they have a great work ethic," he said. "That says a lot for the programs they come from.
"Obviously there's a lot of familiarity with Montana with our staff. If you look at where we are located, we are closer to a lot of those Montana kids than anybody. Obviously, those guys aren't the only good players for us, but they know they'll come here and get a great education and get treated well. It's a great connection to have those guys on our team."
The 19th-ranked Blue Hawks had already clinched their seventh consecutive NSAA crown before their victory on Saturday. DSU will need to remain in the top 20 in the NAIA poll to qualify for the playoffs, which begin Nov. 20.
The NAIA national championship qualifier reveal is set for Sunday at 5 p.m. Mountain time.
Stanton said the win should cement DSU's spot in the 16-team field. The Blue Hawks will gather to watch the announcement.
"We do a light workout and film on Sunday afternoons and will do that and get our guys together to watch the selection show and get ready to go for the playoffs," Stanton said. "It was a great accomplishment to get that done this year."
Against Waldorf, DSU (8-2, 8-0) scored first on an 8-yard pass from Alec Lovegren to Kalispell's Colin Bowden. A Jace Johnson conversion kick gave the Blue Hawks a 7-0 lead with 1:45 on the clock in the first.
Lovegren, a junior running back from Sidney, only threw the one pass and he rushed 12 times for 73 yards.
Riley Linder, who attended Scobey High School, scored on a two-yard touchdown and Johnson kicked the point-after attempt early in the second. At 9:48 of the second, Johnson, of Sidney, made a 22-yard field goal and DSU led 17-0.
Linder totaled 14 carries for 67 yards.
In the third quarter, DSU scored 28 points to take command of the game. Linder had the first score, on a five-yard run at the 11:27 mark. Drew Boedecker then fired a seven-yard TD pass to Kaden Kuntz, a 61-yard strike to Conor McCarvel and a 29-yard pass to Billings Senior grad Tyger Frye.
"In all phases of the game in the third quarter, we played as good of a third quarter as we've played in a long time," Stanton said.
Johnson made a 33-yard field goal early in the fourth to ice the scoring.
Tate Buchanan scored on a seven-yard run for Waldorf (7-3, 5-3) with 1:11 left in the second quarter.
Boedecker, a senior quarterback from Sheridan, Wyoming, finished 14 of 26 for 231 yards and three touchdowns and no interceptions.
McCarvel, a junior who played high school football at Helena Capital, led DSU with four receptions for 99 yards and a touchdown. Frye, a senior who starred in wrestling and football for the Broncs, had three catches for 60 yards.
Overall, DSU totaled 422 yards of offense and its defense held Waldorf to 146 yards. DSU netted 24 total first downs and held Waldorf to eight.
Tel Lunde, a freshman defensive back from Wibaux, led DSU with seven tackles and he had two pass breakups.
"They were coming in as a high-powered offense and we did a great job defensively," said Stanton, who noted DSU was traveling back home via two buses. "They had a poor percentage on third down. We did a good job of getting to the football and tackling."
