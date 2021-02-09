BILLINGS — Last winter was tough for Cleet Wrzesinski. He had no idea at the time what the spring would have in store.
Wrzesinski missed his junior indoor track and field season at Dickinson State with a back injury, but he was on track to return for the outdoor season. The COVID-19 pandemic prevented all NAIA spring athletes from competing in 2020.
“I like to look on the bright side,” Wrzesinski told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com on Tuesday. “But it was definitely upsetting to not be able to compete.”
The bright side is hardly sugar-coated. Wrzesinski, a Baker graduate, gained an extra year of eligibility, and the scrapped spring season gave him extra time to heal.
His improved health was evident on Friday and Saturday at the DSU Blue Hawk Classic in Williston, North Dakota. Wrzesinski not only earned the heptathlon title, he vaulted to No. 1 among all NAIA men’s heptathletes. His 5,040-point total is four shy of the program record, set by Columbus native Trevor Willis about a decade ago.
“I definitely didn’t expect in my first meet to be doing that well,” Wrzesinski said. “Taking that time off definitely paid off.”
Wrzesinski won the 60-meter dash, the 60-meter hurdles and the long jump at the Blue Hawk Classic. He finished second in the shot put and third in the high jump, pole vault and 1,000-meter run.
On the women's side, Wrzesinski’s sister, Wrenzi, won the pentathlon with first-place finishes (and personal records) in the 60-meter hurdles, long jump and shot put. The sophomore also placed second in the 800 meters and high jump for a total of 3,201 points, good for ninth in the NAIA women’s pentathlon standings and a spot in the Indoor Track & Field Multi Championships next month in South Dakota.
“It kind of came as a surprise, honestly,” Wrenzi said Tuesday. “Not even knowing if we would have a full season, I didn’t know which expectations to have.”
Wrenzi has watched her brother compete at nationals before. He placed sixth in the 2018 heptathlon and sixth a year later.
“It’s always super cool to watch him compete, and that’s one of the main reasons I wanted to make it to nationals,” Wrenzi said. “He just has the ability to stay calm.”
While currently the top NAIA men's heptathlete, Wrzesinski is trying not to think much about a potential national title. The slight lingering pain in his lower back and the ongoing pandemic are reminders of how fragile goals can be.
But it’s impossible for him to be too pessimistic after his performance at the Blue Hawk Classic.
“I feel super good about where we are,” Wrzesinski said. “Really glad we’ve been able to compete.”
