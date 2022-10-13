FAIRBANKS, Alaska — Elena Guc had nine kills and Johna Michelle Carr had eight Thursday as host Alaska swept Montana State Billings 25-17, 25-19, 25-20 in Great Northwest Athletic Conference volleyball.
Alaska improved to 14-8 overall and 4-6 in conference. MSUB dropped to 7-11 and 0-10.
The Yellowjackets were led by the 10 kills of Olivia Schwartz. Teammates Christine Funk and Lily Gentz had six digs apiece.
Alaska's Jesse Long came up with a match-high 15 digs.
