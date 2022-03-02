CORVALLIS, Ore. — Former Montana high school basketball standouts Phillip Malatare of Arlee and Drew Wyman of Great Falls have earned postseason honors from the Cascade Collegiate Conference, the league announced Wednesday.
Malatare, a junior guard at Eastern Oregon, was chosen Newcomer of the Year. Wyman, a freshman at the College of Idaho, is the Freshman of the Year.
Malatare, who transferred to EOU from North Idaho College, immediately made an impact for the Mounties. He was the CCC Player of the Week three times and is second in the conference with a 19.3 points per game average.
Malatare averages 5.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.4 steals per game, ranking 13th, 10th and eighth in the CCC in those categories.
Wyman is averaging 11.4 points and 4.8 rebounds per game. He finished the year shooting 47.8% and scored in double figures in 12 games, including a career-high 23 at Bushnell University.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.