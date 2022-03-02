Malatare EOU

Former Arlee standout Phillip Malatare is the Cascade Collegiate Conference's Newcomer of the Year for Eastern Oregon.

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Former Montana high school basketball standouts Phillip Malatare of Arlee and Drew Wyman of Great Falls have earned postseason honors from the Cascade Collegiate Conference, the league announced Wednesday.

Malatare, a junior guard at Eastern Oregon, was chosen Newcomer of the Year. Wyman, a freshman at the College of Idaho, is the Freshman of the Year.

Malatare, who transferred to EOU from North Idaho College, immediately made an impact for the Mounties. He was the CCC Player of the Week three times and is second in the conference with a 19.3 points per game average.

Malatare averages 5.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.4 steals per game, ranking 13th, 10th and eighth in the CCC in those categories.

Wyman is averaging 11.4 points and 4.8 rebounds per game. He finished the year shooting 47.8% and scored in double figures in 12 games, including a career-high 23 at Bushnell University.

