BILLINGS — In the wake of the University of Minnesota eliminating its men's track and field program, Billings Senior alum Dawson LaRance is headed elsewhere as a graduate transfer.
LaRance announced on Twitter on Wednesday that he is leaving the Golden Gophers for Colorado State, where he will compete in track and field and pursue a master's degree in public policy and administration.
CSU also announced the addition of LaRance via Twitter.
LaRance, who has three semesters of athletic eligibility remaining, graduated from Senior in 2017. He won individual state titles in the 800 meters (twice) and the 1,600 meters, as well as helping the Broncs capture three mile relay championships.
LaRance was the runner-up in the 800 meters at the 2020 Big Ten indoor championships at Minnesota before the outdoor season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Minnesota athletic department announced plans to cut men's track and field, as well as two other sports, in September due to a reported $75 million budget shortfall.
LIFE UPDATE🐏: I have decided to continue my academic and athletic careers at Colorado State University this spring!🏃🏻♂️(@csutrackfieldxc )— Dawson LaRance (@its__daws) November 11, 2020
At CSU, I will be earning my Masters in Public Policy & Administration. I am beyond excited to start this next chapter in my life! #csu #rams pic.twitter.com/TkuvE1WgUR
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.