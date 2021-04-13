BILLINGS — Dickinson State senior Cleet Wrzesinski automatically qualified for the decathlon at the NAIA Men's Outdoor Track & Field National Championship with his performance at last week's Northwestern Red Raider Open.
Wrzesinski, a Baker graduate, won the decathlon at the Iowa meet with 6,478 total points, nearly 900 more than the minimum qualifying standard for nationals.
Wrzesinski's sister, fellow Blue Hawk and Baker grad Wrenzi Wrzesinski, narrowly missed the NAIA outdoor women's heptathlon qualifying mark of 3,900 points with a total of 3,886 at the Red Raider Open. Her teammate, Kalispell Glacier grad Faith Sullivan-Brennan, finished just behind her at 3,847.
DSU's Jacob Jessen, a Grass Range grad, placed second in the men's 1,500 meters and javelin at the meet.
Cleet Wrzesinski is second among NAIA men's decathletes behind Keiser University (Florida) freshman Phillip Stomne, who posted a 6,565-point performance earlier this month. Wrzesinski was runner-up to Stomne at the NAIA indoor men's heptathlon in March.
The NAIA national outdoor meet will run from May 26-28 in Gulf Shores, Alabama.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.