DICKINSON, N.D. — Baker senior Konner Flint has signed with Dickinson State to join the Blue Hawks' men's golf program, DSU announced Thursday.
"I chose to sign with DSU because I really liked the Business program and feel like I will receive a great education," Flint said in a press release. "I am also getting the opportunity to golf at a place that suits me and I believe I would be a great fit for Coach (Thadd) O'Donnell and the Blue Hawk golf team."
Flint, who also plays football and basketball for the Spartans, finished ninth among boys individuals at the 2018 Class B state golf tournament. The left-hander didn't get a junior season because spring sports were canceled due to COVID-19.
"We are excited to add Konner to our men's team and expect him to add the depth we need to help us continue raising our level of play," O'Donnell said in DSU's press release. "Konner will be a great asset not only to our golf team but to Dickinson State."
