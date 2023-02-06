Basketball players from Rocky Mountain College, Carroll College honored Feb 6, 2023 Feb 6, 2023 Updated 45 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Nick Hart of Rocky Mountain College and Jamie Pickens of Carroll College were selected Monday as the basketball players of the week in the Frontier Conference.It was the second consecutive week that Pickens was singled out.Hart is a 6-foot-4 senior from Los Angeles. Pickens is a 6-2 senior from Helena.Hart averaged 18 points, 12.5 rebounds, three steals and 2.5 assists for the Battlin' Bears, who beat Providence and lost to Montana Tech over the weekend. Against Montana Tech on Saturday, Hart recorded career highs in points (24) and rebounds (17).In Carroll's wins over Montana State-Northern and Montana Western, Pickens averaged 21 points and 8.5 rebounds per outing.She scored a season-high 28 points against Western. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Montana Sports Frontier Conference Basketball Players Of The Week Nick Hart Jamie Pickens College-sports Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. featured John Letasky: Let the wrestling begin! — All-Class state tourney in Billings Friday and Saturday Early sisters hope to be right on time at state swimming for Billings Central Full Court Press: Saturday's high school basketball highlights (Feb. 4) Notebook: Plentywood's 'iron five', Chinook's 'mayhem' have both unbeaten in Class C girls Bill Speltz: Robin Selvig Court perfect salute for the Pride of Montana
