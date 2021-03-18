BILLINGS — RayQuan Evans spent the early part of this week in solitude in a hotel room in Indianapolis as part of the protocols that have been set for the 1,500 some-odd players, coaches and staff that have flocked there for the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.
Fun? No, but it at least gave Evans, a 2017 Billings Skyview graduate and now a senior point guard at Florida State, the chance to mentally prepare for what’s coming — his first experience in the mayhem that is college basketball in March.
This year’s tournament is set up differently than the usual format: The entire event will be held in Indianapolis as a means to shield itself from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and provide the best chance for all 67 games to be played without any stoppages or interruptions.
But some things haven’t changed.
Whichever team ends up cutting down the nets at Lucas Oil Stadium on April 5 will have run the typical gantlet. Evans knows what it will take for him and the Seminoles to be among the contenders.
“It’s just going to take us being the tougher team, being the more disciplined team,” the 6-foot-4 Evans told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com. “Respecting every opponent, of course, but fearing nobody and showing teams that we’re playing for something, as well.
“We want to be able to throw that first punch and be disciplined.”
With a 16-6 record, Florida State is the No. 4 seed in the East Region. The Seminoles will play their first-round game against 13th-seeded UNC Greensboro (21-8) on Saturday at 10:45 a.m. on truTV.
The son of Israel Evans and LaVern Old Elk and a member of the Crow tribe, Evans is one of a handful of Montanans participating in March Madness this year.
Missoula Hellgate alum Rollie Worster is a freshman with No. 11 seed Utah State, which will face No. 6 Texas Tech on Friday at 11:45 a.m. on TNT. Former Great Falls High athlete Jaden Stanley-Williams is a forward with Morehead State, a 14 seed matched up against No. 3 West Virginia in the Midwest Region on Friday. And Billings West grad Maddie Albrecht will appear with Lehigh in the NCAA women’s tournament against West Virginia on Sunday in San Antonio.
For Evans, his trip to Indy represents a dream come true. He began his career in the junior college ranks at North Idaho and transferred to Florida State before the 2019-20 season, which was cut short prior to the NCAA Tournament because of COVID-19 concerns.
This year he’ll finally get his Big Dance chance.
“I had a mix of emotions. I was happy. I got a little anxious,” Evans said of seeing where FSU was slotted when the bracket was revealed last Sunday. “That’s something you dream of, and that’s something I used to see people do all the time watching the selection shows and seeing the teams’ reactions, so it was a great feeling.”
Playing in the Atlantic Coast Conference, one of the premier leagues in major college basketball, Evans has reached a few milestones this season. He has started in 15 of the Seminoles’ 21 games, and set career highs of 24 points and six rebounds in a 105-73 win over N.C. State on Jan. 13.
Of late, Evans has tried to be more of a facilitator than a scorer, and has focused more on defense. Since the calendar flipped to March, he has attempted just nine field goals, and didn’t shoot the ball once in FSU’s 80-75 loss to Georgia Tech in the ACC tournament championship game last week.
The Seminoles have their share of scoring punch, from M.J. Walker (13.0 ppg) and RaiQuan Gray (12.0 ppg) to Scottie Barnes (11.0 ppg) and Anthony Polite (9.4 ppg). But Evans is a key role player.
“I’m going to try to continue to play defense,” said Evans, who is shooting 86% from the foul line. “If my team needs me to score I’ll try to score, of course. But I want to make sure my guys are in the right spot, try to be vocal, and make sure I can be a leader and an energy guy.
“We have a number of guys that can go out and score at any given time. But coming into this tournament I am going to look to be just a little more aggressive.”
One thing Evans has going for him is a winning pedigree. In the past three seasons, his two teams — North Idaho and Florida State — have run up a combined record of 98-20. In high school, Evans also helped Skyview win two Class AA state championships.
Under veteran coach Leonard Hamilton, FSU is making its eighth NCAA Tournament appearance. The Seminoles made runs to the Elite 8 and Sweet 16 in the past two tourneys.
Beyond this season, Evans isn’t sure what his future holds. He has professional aspirations, though he is eligible to come back to FSU for another season if he so chooses (a circumstance made possible for all athletes as a result of the pandemic). But he hasn’t made up his mind.
Evans is focused on the task at hand — beating UNC Greensboro and advancing in the tournament bracket.
“For me personally, I want to make my presence known, whether that’s giving as much energy as I can or whether that’s communicating. But as a team we want to throw the first punch,” he said.
“It’s March Madness. Growing up, I’d seen so many games where it went south very quick for a lot of teams. We want to make sure we throw the first punch, we’re disciplined in everything we do and we play with a tremendous amount of energy.
“If we do those things and take care of what we need to do, we should be able to make a pretty far run in the tournament.”
