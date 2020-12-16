LEWISTON, Idaho — After scoring 48 points and setting a school record by making 18 free throws in a game, Columbia Falls alum Kiara Burlage of Lewis-Clark State was voted Cascade Conference Player of the Week on Tuesday.
Burlage scored 14 points and had nine rebounds in a 66-54 win over Montana State-Northern on Friday, and she was just getting warmed up. A night later, she pumped in 34 points — making 18 of 19 free throws — to lead the Warriors to a 90-84 win over the Skylights.
Burlage, a senior, is leading her team in scoring at 19.8 points per game. She led Lewis-Clark State in field goals, free throws, points, points per game, rebounds and rebounds per game a year ago, and she was 10th in NAIA Division I in field-goal percentage.
Burlage was all-state for two years at Columbia Falls and helped the Wildkats win the 2016-17 Class A state championship.
