BILLINGS — Mya Hansen readily acknowledges the unorthodox nature of her journey toward what she hopes is a fruitful college basketball career.
But with Wednesday’s announcement that she is now joining the women’s program at Boise State — after originally committing to Montana and later signing with Butler — the Billings Central standout is ready to put her recruitment behind her. For good.
“Oh yeah. I feel like my recruitment process was not normal compared to others, that’s for sure,” Hansen told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com. “But knowing I have a set-in-stone place is more of a relief than anything.”
Boise State made the announcement on its website that Hansen had signed a financial aid agreement with the school and will join the Broncos for the 2022-23 season. Hansen last winter signed a national letter of intent with Butler of the Big East Conference, but was released from that binding agreement after the Bulldogs cut ties with coach Kurt Godlevske in March after eight seasons.
With her recruitment reopened, Hansen chose Boise State, which is led by longtime coach Gordy Presnell, who has won more than 300 games in 17 seasons with the Broncos and over 700 games in 36 years as a collegiate head coach.
"Mya is a terrific player," Presnell said in BSU's press release. "She can score at the rim, hit the 3 and create shots for others. We are so excited (for her) to join our program."
Hansen, who stands 5-foot-9, averaged 14.7 points per game as a freshman at Laurel, and increased her output the following three seasons after transferring to rival Central — to 16.2 as a sophomore, 17.4 as a junior and 18.1 this past season as a senior.
In 2021-22, she also averaged 4.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists and shot 48% from 3-point range. Hansen helped the Rams win four-straight Eastern A divisional crowns, claim two second-place finishes at state and a share of the 2019-20 Class A title.
Hansen was named the 2022 Montana Gatorade girls basketball player of the year, and is a four-time all-state selection.
Of the Boise State program, Hansen said, “I just love the competitive atmosphere. They want to win and they want to compete. You definitely know there’s a lot of tradition in that program and that there’s been a lot of work put into it. (Presnell has) had that structure there forever, and he knows his team well.”
Montana native Mike Petrino is a member of Presnell’s staff at Boise State. Petrino was on the staff under Shannon Schweyen at Montana when Hansen initially committed to the Lady Griz in 2019. Schweyen's contract, however, was not renewed following the 2019-20 season, and Petrino was elevated to head coach.
Petrino coached the Lady Griz on an interim basis for one season before Brian Holsinger was hired to take over the program before the 2021-22 campaign.
Petrino, a Montana native, is now an assistant coach under Presnell at Boise State, a member of the Mountain West.
“It’s definitely nice knowing him and having that connection,” Hansen said of Petrino. “He’s a great coach and a great person. Before I decided to commit to Butler, Boise was one of the options. It’s nice knowing he’s going to be there.”
After de-committing from UM, Hansen gave a verbal pledge last summer to play at Butler. She made an official visit to the Butler campus in Indianapolis last June and signed in November.
The Bulldogs, who went 4-44 combined in the previous two seasons, eventually parted ways with coach Godlevske, which gave Hansen pause.
“When I committed to that program I committed to that coach, so that was kind of difficult,” she said. “That’s where I changed my mind and decided to open up my recruitment again.”
In Boise State's press release, Presnell said Hansen is part of a 2022 recruiting class that is among his best.
The Broncos’ other signees include Dani Bayes, a member of the U20 Australian Nationals; Natalie Pasco, the 2021 Northern California player of the year; and Tatum Thompson, Washington’s 2022 Miss Basketball and the MVP of her state tournament.
Hansen will play in the annual Montana-Wyoming All-Star Basketball Series in June. She said she will report to Boise State for summer workouts on June 29.
