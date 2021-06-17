BILLINGS — Billings Central guard Mya Hansen said Thursday that she’s given a verbal commitment to play basketball at Butler of the Big East Conference in 2022-23.
Hansen, who will be a senior this fall, originally committed to the University of Montana. She recently rescinded that commitment following the hiring of new Lady Griz coach Brian Holsinger.
Hansen, who is a 1,000-point scorer during her one season at Laurel and two at Billings Central, averaged 17.4 points and 5.0 rebounds per game last season in helping the Rams to a runner-up finish behind Class A champion Havre.
Hansen said she went on an official visit to Butler's campus in Indianapolis in early June. Hansen said she liked the atmosphere there and looks forward playing in the Hinkle Fieldhouse, which was built in 1928 and is a designated National Historic Landmark.
“I just enjoyed the whole thing, from academics to athletics,” Hansen told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com. “It’s definitely a place I can see me being a student. They have high academics, which is big for me and my family. Basketball wise, they have such a great family culture there, which I love.
“And you have the Hinkle Fieldhouse, just being that memorable gym. It’s awesome that I will be able to play every home game there.”
Hansen also noted she’ll get to play against some of women’s basketball’s powerhouse teams in the Big East, like the University of Connecticut.
“That’ll be pretty exciting,” she said. “I mean, that’s what’s great about that conference. It’s just such great competition, so it’ll definitely be fun.”
This story will be updated
