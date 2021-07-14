BILLINGS — Former Billings Skyview standout RayQuan Evans has chosen to return to Florida State for the 2021-22 men's basketball season, the Seminoles' media relations office told 406mtsports.com.
Evans was a senior for veteran FSU coach Leonard Hamilton last season, but is allowed to return due to the NCAA granting student-athletes an extra year of eligibility as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Evans averaged 5.1 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 24 games in 2020-21. He started 18 games and averaged roughly 19 minutes per contest. Evans shot .366 from the field, .360 from the 3-point arc and .848 from the foul line. He set career highs of 24 points and six rebounds in a 105-73 win over N.C. State on Jan. 13.
The Seminoles, as a No. 4 seed in the East region, advanced to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament, beating UNC Greensboro in the first round and Colorado in the second round before being eliminated by Michigan. It was Evans' first time playing the NCAA tourney.
After leading Skyview to two Montana Class AA boys basketball championships, Evans began his collegiate career in the JC ranks at North Idaho. He transferred to Florida State before the 2019-20 season, which was cut short because of COVID-19 concerns.
