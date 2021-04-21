BILLINGS — Brendan Howard, a former Great Falls High star who played the previous two-plus seasons at Montana State Billings, is transferring to the University of North Dakota.
Howard made the announcement Wednesday via his Twitter account, and UND published a press release confirming the signing. A junior eligibility-wise, Howard will join the Fighting Hawks for the 2021-22 season.
The 6-foot-6 Howard scored more than 1,000 points and grabbed over 300 rebounds during his time at NCAA Division II MSU Billings. A two-time Montana Gatorade high school player of the year, Howard began his college career in the Big Sky Conference at Eastern Washington before transferring to join the Yellowjackets.
As a sophomore at MSUB during the 2019-20 season, Howard averaged 20.3 points and 7.1 rebounds, and was named second-team All-Great Northwest Athletic Conference.
North Dakota is an Division I program that competes in the Summit League for basketball.
Officially official ✅✅ pic.twitter.com/IQTgDhUyrX— Brendan Howard (@bbhoward32) April 21, 2021
"Brendan combines skill, physicality and 3-point shooting with a lot of toughness and feel for the game," UND coach Paul Sather said in a press release.
"He's a proven scorer and rebounder at the NCAA Division II level, and we feel his qualities will translate really well with our style of play. He's already scored over 1,000 points in two years, and we're excited about his decision to join the North Dakota Fighting Hawks family."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.