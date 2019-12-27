HELENA — Carroll College men’s basketball coach Kurt Paulson knew it would take a little while to find his team's identity.
Guiding a team with eight true freshman is no easy task.
But the Saints’ second-year coach finally found an answer.
It was in Arizona of all places.
During the Cactus Classic earlier this month, which saw the Saints lose to No. 4 Mount Vernon Nazarene, Paulson made the decision to speed up the offense.
A loss in which Carroll scored a season-low 51 points was the final straw.
“When our assists are up, we usually win, and when we get to the free throw line, we usually win,” Paulson said. “We are just trying to spread the floor a little bit more and make some space to penetrate.”
The change of speed has seen Carroll’s offensive production go up.
A 91-51 win over South Alberta Institute of Technology on Friday night at the PE Center was the third straight game in which the Saints have scored more than 90 points.
“I’ve always liked playing fast, and the guys we have are ball players,” Paulson said. “They know how to pass and move.”
Carroll hadn’t played a game since a 94-82 win over Arizona Christian on Dec. 17.
So Paulson knew the opening minutes would be sloppy.
“(The players were) still on Christmas break during the first half,” he said. “I tried to convince myself not to go nuts, because I knew it was going to happen.”
Despite some unforced errors, senior guard Dane Warp ignited the offense as he picked apart SAIT’s zone with a pair of 3-pointers.
After a score inside, Warp held an 8-1 advantage over the Trojans.
Carroll eventually settled down and started speeding up the offense.
Midway through the first half, freshman Sayer Patton came in and hit a 3-pointer.
Minutes later he came up with a steal and found Warp for another basket.
“I have always loved playing fast,” said Patton, who finished with a season-high 13 points. “I grew up playing like that.”
SAIT kept the game within reach with scores by 6-11 center Taliik Ross, but the Saints still held the 34-24 advantage.
During the second half, Paulson really let his players loose.
While there were moments the Saints sped up their offense last season, it was more controlled, mainly because of having two veteran post players, Matt Wyman and Match Burnham.
Carroll still has players who can slow down the offense, but it isn’t necessarily a strength.
6-foot-7 freshman post Ifeanyi Okeke brought down rebounds in the paint and scored on some put-backs, but he also showed he can run the floor, find the open player and lift off with flashy dunks.
“When we are running, we are at our best,” said Okeke, who finished with 14 points and seven rebounds. “I really like that.”
Even players such as Warp, who is playing his fourth season with Carroll, has benefited from a change.
After a pair of shots from the far corner and a third from the wing, he finished with a game-high 24 points and dished out 10 assists.
Carroll extended its lead to as many as 38 points in the second half and never looked back.
“We are a different team than last year,” Paulson said. “There are a ton of new faces, and you just have to adapt to your personnel rather than (the players) adapting to you.”
It took eight games before Paulson decided to let his players loose, but he doesn’t regret not making the change sooner.
A loss to a top-5 NAIA team taught him something.
“You have to learn,” Paulson said. “We are all still learning.”
Carroll returns to the PE Center Saturday night to play a Walla Walla team that they beat by 35 points earlier this season.
But, like the Saints, the Wolves have also made some changes and have improved.
“They play hard, but we should be ready to go,” Paulson stated.
Paulson already put his stamp on the program by taking the team to its first national title game last season.
Now, he is creating an identity.
But don’t think the athletics program will change its name to the Runnin’ Saints.
Paulson will just leave it by saying tonight was fun.
“It was,” he said. “It was fun to watch.”
Players sidelined
Despite the win, the Saints were without two forwards in sophomore Eetu Villa and freshman Gavin Ramirez.
Paulson said Villa broke his hand against Benedictine-Mesa on Dec. 16 and will be out for some time.
Ramirez is being held out by Paulson until the Jan. 7 game for academic reasons.
“He is eligible,” Paulson said of Ramirez. “It was my decision to hold him out.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.