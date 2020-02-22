Skeptics called it luck the first time.
Then, the Fighting Saints went and proved it again.
The No. 19-ranked Carroll College men’s basketball did something no other team has this season, defeating No. 3-ranked Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston, Idaho, 68-57.
It’s the Saints’ second win over the powerful Warriors. The Saints (20-8, 11-5 Frontier Conference) once again slew the Frontier’s top gun, a team that sent shock waves through the region when it knocked off NCAA D-I Idaho earlier this season.
LCSC (25-3, 13-3) has fallen only thrice this season. Carroll owns two of those wins. The Saints defeated the Warriors 78-69 back on December 6 in the PE Center, both teams’ second conference game of the season.
This one meant a little more.
Dane Warp scored a game-high 30 points, just three points off his season high. He knocked down 5-of-6 threes on the evening and shot 10-for-16 from the field.
The No. 16 Saints women earned a regular-season series win over No. 21 Lewis-Clark State College Warriors, 71-63.
It's the second time the Saints have been successful in Lewiston this season.
The Saints got a game-high 18 points from Dani Wagner, who also added 11 rebounds for a double-double. Christine Denny added another 17 points, while recording eight rebounds and seven assists.
The Saints outscored the Warriors in every quarter save the final period where each side scored 14.
The Saints took a 38-32 lead into halftime, finding a ton of success all over the court. The Saints opened the game shooting 64% from the field in the first quarter and then kept that hot shooting going in the second quarter with a 53% shooting frame.
The teams made several runs at each other in the third quarter, but the Saints were able to extend their lead slightly before the quarter ended.
Carroll outrebounded LCSC 38-25.
