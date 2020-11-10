Jamie Pickens of Carroll College is the Frontier Conference's Women's Basketball Player of the Week.
Pickens is a 6-foot-2 sophomore from Helena who led the Bengals to Class AA state titles as a sophomore, junior and senior.
No. 20 Carroll College won two games at the Cattle Classic in Seward, Nebraska. The Saints beat Dakota State 69-65 and tournament host No. 11 Concordia University, Nebraska 73-66.
Pickens averaged 17.5 points, seven rebounds and three assists per game. She was 12 of 25 (48 percent) from the field and 5 of 8 from the free throw line.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.