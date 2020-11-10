Jamie Pickens of Carroll College is the Frontier Conference's Women's Basketball Player of the Week.

Pickens is a 6-foot-2 sophomore from Helena who led the Bengals to Class AA state titles as a sophomore, junior and senior.

No. 20 Carroll College won two games at the Cattle Classic in Seward, Nebraska. The Saints beat Dakota State 69-65 and tournament host No. 11 Concordia University, Nebraska 73-66.

Pickens averaged 17.5 points, seven rebounds and three assists per game. She was 12 of 25 (48 percent) from the field and 5 of 8 from the free throw line.

