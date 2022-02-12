BUTTE — After not playing the first half, Christian Jones did not attempt a shot until there were fewer than six minutes to play in Saturday's Frontier Conference showdown between Montana Tech and Providence.
The senior from Laurel proceeded to drain three 3-pointers during the closing stretch of the game as the Orediggers (12-2 Frontier Conference, 23-6 overall) rallied late to beat the Argos 76-71 at the HPER Complex in Butte.
None were bigger than his go-ahead trey with a minute to go.
"I just knew when I got the ball I was going to let it go," Jones said. "I just had that confidence."
Jones' first 3-pointer came around the 5:30 mark of the second half. As a team the Orediggers could not get the lid off the hoop, and had to scratch and claw for every inch. When Jones came in and hit his first shot, a corner 3 that bounced off every part of the hoop before falling, it was just what Tech needed to get back on track.
"We just needed one to go in," Jones said. "Once we saw that go in, we were set."
Caleb Bellach led the Orediggers with 18 points and Sindou Diallo had 12. Big-man Taylor England was in foul trouble for a majority of the first half and finished with seven points. At times, the three had trouble finding a rhythm on the offensive end, but they kept making plays whenever they could. A deflected pass here, a poke-away there, and eventually those plays added up and ultimately made a difference.
"Those are called winning plays," said Montana Tech men's coach Adam Hiatt. "And we made a bunch of winning plays. We kept talking at halftime and through every timeout of the second half, we were just trying to keep our focus on the defensive end."
Drew Huse also had eight points for the Orediggers, including two at the end of the first half to cap off a pivotal sequence.
England picked up two quick fouls and had to sit for much of the first half. After Diallo picked up his second foul with about 3:30 to go before halftime, the Orediggers had to finish the half without England or Diallo on the floor.
The Argos (2-12, 11-16) promptly went on an 8-0 run and the Providence lead ballooned to 41-32. That's when Bellach answered the bell. After burying a much-needed 3, he came away with a steal on the ensuing Argos possession. After the Orediggers came away empty, Bellach was able to grab another loose ball to give Tech one more possession before the half.
After receiving an inbound pass from close to the scorers' table, Huse was fouled shooting a long two with 0.3 seconds on the clock. He hit both free throws and Tech trailed just 41-37 at the break.
"That was a momentum swing for us because it would have been bad going into the half down double-digits to those guys," Hiatt said. "I felt pretty good about that. Only being down four the way we played... we had 37 points at half. I don't know how we had 37 points, because we weren't playing particularly well. But that was a big sequence for us.
"And that was another senior, Drew, he was making a big play there. And then Drew coming in the game late to seal the game with some free throws as well."
Providence was led by Brendan Howard's double-double of 22 points and 11 rebounds. Elijah Oliver had 12 points and five boards. The Argos close out the season at Carroll on Thursday.
During the women's game, the Argos (11-3, 24-5) shot a blistering 17 of 25 from 3-point range as Providence cruised to a 87-69 victory earlier in the afternoon.
"I though we executed well," said Montana Tech women's coach Carly Sanon. "We had five people in double figures, scoring wise. We did good things, but we gave up 17 made 3s. Obviously, that's a lot of points."
Brooke Heggie and Celestina Faletoi showed dominant flashes on the low block, scoring 12 and 10 points, respectively, as they split playing time. Dani Urick, Tavia Rooney and Mollie Peoples had 11 points apiece. Like Sanon said, the Orediggers (3-11, 12-17) had matchups they felt comfortable with taking advantage of on the offensive end.
But when the other team fills it up at a 68% rate from beyond the arc, the mountain to climb quickly becomes insurmountable.
"I thought (Heggie and Faletoi) came out and gave us a huge lift in the post," Sanon said. "I think they had 22 combined. Our other five players, I thought they did a great job attacking the rim and finishing well. You know, and (Urick) had a good night getting to the rim, or if they went under (the high screen), she hit a 3. But it's just hard when when we give up that many 3s."
Providence standout point guard Emilee Maldonado filled up the stat sheet with 19 points, five rebounds, five assists and a steal. Brooklyn Harn came off the bench and led all scorers with 20 points, shooting 6-for-9 from the 3-point line.
Even though it was Senior Night for the Orediggers' women, they still have one more home game this season Thursday hosting MSU-Northern at 5 p.m. Tech elected to honor its seniors Saturday because of family and friends coming in from out of state. The men will have their Senior Night on Thursday before the tip following the conclusion of the women's game.
