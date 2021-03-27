BOZEMAN — Oregon State's ride to the Elite Eight — under the guidance of former Montana player and coach Wayne Tinkle — might be the most compelling story of the NCAA men's basketball tournament to date.
Certainly the Beavers have grabbed the attention of the college basketball world. There were instant reactions on Twitter from around the country Saturday after OSU downed Loyola Chicago 65-58 in Indianapolis:
"There's no doubt in our guys minds. They really believe this is their time"— Orlando Sanchez (@orlandokgw) March 27, 2021
Oregon State Beavers are ELITE
First Elite 8 appearance since 1982#GoBeavs | #MarchMadness | @waynetinkle | @BeaverMBB pic.twitter.com/pio02tvKmB
Oregon State was picked 12th in the Pac-12 Preseason Poll.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 27, 2021
It just advanced to the Elite Eight.
Anarchy?
Nope. Just College Basketball.
Yes another big W by the @pac12 by @BeaverMBB as it is an amazing story . The Beavers were 11-11 & picked last in the pre season conf ratings & now r heading to the Elite 8 .Great season for @RamblersMBB as the Dream of advancing comes to the end.— Dick Vitale (@DickieV) March 27, 2021
Oregon State. Sharpie.— Seth Davis (@SethDavisHoops) March 27, 2021
ELITE!!!!! https://t.co/FKCXhElcTv— Elle Tinkle (@elltink31) March 27, 2021
🎱🎱🎱🎱🎱🎱🎱🎱— Tres Tinkle (@tres_tinkle3) March 27, 2021
Elite Players, Elite Coach, Elite Win!!! https://t.co/oyYTf1vVL7— Jonathan Smith (@Coach_Smith) March 27, 2021
This is some kind of crazy magic still going on with Oregon State...suddenly they are playing some of the best defense I've seen in College Basketball all season and the amazing part is this has been the Beavers this whole NCAA Tournament so far— Ian Cameron (@bobano) March 27, 2021
Remarkable
Hello, world. pic.twitter.com/InCkGneydH— Oregon State Hoops (@BeaverMBB) March 27, 2021
