Picked last, Oregon State now Elite after beating Loyola

Oregon State's Ethan Thompson (5) drives to the basket ahead of Loyola Chicago's Marquise Kennedy (12) during the second half at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Saturday in Indianapolis. 

 Associated Press

BOZEMAN — Oregon State's ride to the Elite Eight — under the guidance of former Montana player and coach Wayne Tinkle — might be the most compelling story of the NCAA men's basketball tournament to date.

Certainly the Beavers have grabbed the attention of the college basketball world. There were instant reactions on Twitter from around the country Saturday after OSU downed Loyola Chicago 65-58 in Indianapolis:

