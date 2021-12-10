BILLINGS — Montana State Billings and Rocky Mountain College will again meet in their crosstown Rimrock Rivalry series with a men's and women's basketball doubleheader Saturday at Alterowitz Gynmasium.
The men's game will open the twin bill at 5:15 p.m., followed by the women's game at 7:30. Both contests will be broadcast regionally by SWX.
Rocky's women (8-1) enter Saturday red hot having won six straight games, including a 77-68 victory at Dickinson State on Wednesday. The Battlin' Bears have been led statistically by the trio of N'Dea Flye, Kloie Thatcher and Shauna Bribiescas. Flye, a transfer from Division I Butler, leads the Frontier Conference in both scoring (17.3 ppg) and rebounding (10.0 rpg).
MSUB's women (6-5) nearly knocked off Division I Montana State on Thursday but ultimately fell 82-81 in double overtime. Taryn Shelley and Cariann Kunkle pace the Yellowjackets with averages of 13.5 and 12.4 points per game, respectively. Kunkle had a game-high 24 against the Bobcats.
The Jackets defeated Rocky 59-50 in their first matchup on Oct. 27 at the Fortin Center.
The MSUB and Rocky men's teams played Wednesday at RMC's Fortin Center, with the Yellowjackets prevailing 67-52. Guards Carrington Wiggins (24 points) and Damen Thacker (18 points) led the Jackets on a second-half surge. MSUB comes in with a 4-5 record.
Rocky's men, also 4-5 overall, have been led by Maxim Stephens (13.2 ppg) and Abdul Bah (12.7 ppg). Beau Santistevan and Kelson Eiselein combined for 26 points Wednesday against the Jackets.
Both games will count toward the overall records for MSU Billings, while Rocky will designate the contests as exhibitions.
