BILLINGS — Hannah Collins, an ex-Great Falls High standout and formerly an all-conference guard at Montana State Billings, is now making an impact at NCAA Division II Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas.
Collins transferred to Harding from MSUB following the 2019-20 campaign. Through three games with the Bison this year, Collins is averaging 9.3 points while shooting 50% from the floor. She has seven assists to lead the team.
Harding (1-2) is scheduled to host Great American Conference foe Arkansas-Monticello on Thursday. MSUB's league, the Great Northwest Athletic Conference, is not playing a formal schedule this year because of coronavirus concerns.
Collins is a senior this season, but like all NCAA athletes will retain another year of eligibility due to COVID-19.
Collins was an honorable mention All-GNAC selection for MSUB after last season, when she averaged 12.4 points and 2.4 assists per game. She was a second-team all-league pick as a sophomore the year prior.
Collins was an all-state and all-conference selection at Great Falls High.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.