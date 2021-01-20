BILLINGS — Hannah Collins, an ex-Great Falls High standout and formerly an all-conference guard at Montana State Billings, is now making an impact at NCAA Division II Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas.

Collins transferred to Harding from MSUB following the 2019-20 campaign. Through three games with the Bison this year, Collins is averaging 9.3 points while shooting 50% from the floor. She has seven assists to lead the team.

Harding (1-2) is scheduled to host Great American Conference foe Arkansas-Monticello on Thursday. MSUB's league, the Great Northwest Athletic Conference, is not playing a formal schedule this year because of coronavirus concerns.

Collins is a senior this season, but like all NCAA athletes will retain another year of eligibility due to COVID-19.

Collins was an honorable mention All-GNAC selection for MSUB after last season, when she averaged 12.4 points and 2.4 assists per game. She was a second-team all-league pick as a sophomore the year prior.

Collins was an all-state and all-conference selection at Great Falls High.

