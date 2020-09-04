BILLINGS — Former Hardin basketball player MaShaya Alden, who spent this past season at Yellowstone Christian, has signed to play basketball for United Tribes Technical College in Bismarck, North Dakota.
Shout out and congrats to MaShaya Alden (Crow), out of Hardin, Montana, who signed with the United Tribes Technical College women's basketball program after playing at Yellowstone Christian College last season.#NativeAthlete #Crow #UTTC pic.twitter.com/FFvbkGBqUt— NDNSPORTS.COM (@ndnsports) September 4, 2020
Alden's signing was announced Friday on Twitter.
Alden, a 5-foot-6 guard from Fort Smith, helped Hardin to a Class A state runner-up finish in 2019.
