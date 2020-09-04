Hardin defeats Livingston

Hardin's MaShaya Alden, left, dribbles during an Eastern A Divisional tournament game in Billings in 2019. After a year at Yellowstone Christian, Alden has signed to play for United Tribes Technical College. 

 Billings Gazette file photo

BILLINGS — Former Hardin basketball player MaShaya Alden, who spent this past season at Yellowstone Christian, has signed to play basketball for United Tribes Technical College in Bismarck, North Dakota.

Alden's signing was announced Friday on Twitter.

Alden, a 5-foot-6 guard from Fort Smith, helped Hardin to a Class A state runner-up finish in 2019.

