BILLINGS — Famous Lefthand has left the Rocky Mountain College men’s basketball program and is instead signed to play at Williston State, a junior college in Williston, North Dakota.
Lefthand told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com on Wednesday that he had withdrawn from classes at Rocky a couple weeks ago and planned to take the year off for personal reasons. But he was recently contacted by Williston State coach Rylee Hernandez and chose to sign with the Tetons of the Mon-Dak Athletic Conference.
“I don’t have anything against Rocky’s program. It was just a personal decision,” said Lefthand, who originally signed to play for the Battlin’ Bears as a star player at Hardin High School in August 2019.
Lefthand’s father Darrell and grandfather Eymard passed away within a month of each other this past August. Famous said he wanted to take a year off as a result, but that the opportunity to play at Williston State made him change course.
“I came out here and I automatically just connected,” Lefthand said.
The Mon-Dak conference is scheduled to begin its season in January, and Lefthand said he will play right away if and when it tips off.
Last week, it was announced by the National Junior College Athletic Association that its 2020-21 athletic seasons will not count against student-athletes as a means to provide eligibility relief during the coronavirus pandemic.
Lefthand, a high-scoring 6-foot-3 guard, led Hardin to three straight Class A state championship games, including a title victory in 2018 and a co-championship (with Butte Central) last March when the state tournament was abruptly shut down due to COVID-19.
