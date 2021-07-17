BILLINGS — Former Billings Central High School and Montana State University Billings guard Chrishon Dixon is transferring to Pima Community College in Arizona, he told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com.
As a freshman at MSUB in the 2019-20 season, Dixon played in 28 games (starting 24) and averaged 6.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists. Dixon played in both of the Yellowjackets' exhibition games during the 2020-21 season, which was abbreviated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
He played 31 minutes, scored 10 points and dished out eight assists in a 92-84 win over Yellowstone Christian on Feb. 6, and he finished with 11 points, five rebounds and five assists in 38 minutes four days later in a 73-56 win over Rocky Mountain College.
In March, Dixon entered the NCAA transfer portal. He will be a sophomore for the 2021-22 season.
Another MSUB standout, forward Brendan Howard of Great Falls, announced he was transferring to Division I North Dakota in April.
Pima CC is located in Tucson, Arizona. The Aztecs compete in the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference.
"I wanted to go experience something new, and Pima's a great place for me," Dixon said. "I really love it there. I've been living down there since June."
