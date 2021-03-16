BILLINGS — Former Billings West player Maddie Albrecht is part of the Lehigh women’s basketball team that will take on West Virginia on Sunday in the first round of the NCAA Division I women’s basketball tournament.
Lehigh (10-5) is the 13th seed in the Hemisfair Region, while West Virginia (21-6) is the fourth seed. The game is scheduled for a 6 p.m. Mountain time start at St. Mary’s University in San Antonio and will be shown live on ESPNU.
Albrecht, a freshman, made 13 appearances this season, averaging 6.2 minutes per game. She made 7 of 16 shots from the floor, including 3 of 6 from the 3-point line, and averaged 1.5 points and 1.6 rebounds per game. Albrecht has zero turnovers in 81 minutes played, helping Lehigh to the 11th best assist-to-turnover ratio in the country (1.32).
Lehigh advanced to the NCAA tournament by beating Boston University 64-54 last Sunday in the Patriot League championship game. The Mountain Hawks upset the top two seeds in the tournament, No. 1 Bucknell and then No. 2 BU, to earn the program’s fourth league title and first since 2010.
That year was Lehigh’s last NCAA tournament appearance — also as a 13th seed — when the Mountain Hawks fell to Iowa State, 79-42, in the first round. Lehigh is 0-3 in tournament games.
