WHITEFISH — Conference commissioner Kent Paulson announced the Frontier Conference 2019-2020 Women’s All-Conference Basketball team, as well as individual award winners after balloting by the league’s coaches.

Montana Western’s Lindsay Woolley was named Coach of the Year for the second year in a row. Rocky Mountain College senior forward Markaela Francis was selected Player of the Year.

Tavia Rooney of Montana Tech was named Freshman of the Year. Bailey Cartwright of the University of Providence was selected as Newcomer of the Year.

Tiara Gilham MSU-Northern was selected the 6th Player of the Year and Montana Western senior guard Paige Holmes was selected Defensive Player of the Year.

First Team All-Conference

Christine Denny, Carroll College

Dani Wagner, Carroll College

Kiara Burlage, Lewis-Clark St.

Markaela Francis, Rocky Mountain

Parker Esary, University of Providence

Emilee Maldonado, University of Providence

Second Team All-Conference

Jamie Nielson, Lewis-Clark St.

Mesa Williams, Montana Tech

Savanna Bignell, Montana Western

Kloie Thatcher, Rocky Mountain

Bailey Cartwright, University of Providence

