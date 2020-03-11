WHITEFISH — Conference commissioner Kent Paulson announced the Frontier Conference 2019-2020 Women’s All-Conference Basketball team, as well as individual award winners after balloting by the league’s coaches.
Montana Western’s Lindsay Woolley was named Coach of the Year for the second year in a row. Rocky Mountain College senior forward Markaela Francis was selected Player of the Year.
Tavia Rooney of Montana Tech was named Freshman of the Year. Bailey Cartwright of the University of Providence was selected as Newcomer of the Year.
Tiara Gilham MSU-Northern was selected the 6th Player of the Year and Montana Western senior guard Paige Holmes was selected Defensive Player of the Year.
First Team All-Conference
Christine Denny, Carroll College
Dani Wagner, Carroll College
Kiara Burlage, Lewis-Clark St.
Markaela Francis, Rocky Mountain
Parker Esary, University of Providence
Emilee Maldonado, University of Providence
Second Team All-Conference
Jamie Nielson, Lewis-Clark St.
Mesa Williams, Montana Tech
Savanna Bignell, Montana Western
Kloie Thatcher, Rocky Mountain
Bailey Cartwright, University of Providence
