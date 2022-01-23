GOLDEN, Colo. — Gardiner native Pryor Orser became the winningest coach in Colorado School of Mines history on Saturday when the Orediggers routed Westminster 88-48.
Orser, who also has been an assistant at Montana, Carroll College and Montana State Billings, recorded his 387th career victory in his 21st season to surpass the record held by Jim Darden, who coached at Mines from 1954 to 1992. Orser is 387-208 overall since arriving in Golden in the 2001-02 season.
Orser’s teams have dominated the RMAC over the past decade, winning five RMAC regular-season championships (2011, 2012, 2015, 2017, 2019) and two RMAC Tournament titles (2012, 2017), and earning 11 NCAA Tournament berths, including eight straight since 2014. He has led Mines to the NCAA Elite Eight twice, in 2017 and 2021, and Mines has appeared in three NCAA regional finals in the last decade, winning twice.
Orser is on his way to his 18 consecutive winning season. He has earned five RMAC Coach of the Year honors (most recently in 2018-19), the 2017 NABC South Central Coach of the Year, and the 2011-12 Basketball Times National Coach of the Year award.
In 2011-12, Mines won its first-ever RMAC Tournament title, and the Orediggers won regular-season crowns in 2010-11, 2011-12, 2014-15, 2016-17, and 2018-19.
Orser led Mines to the greatest season in program history during the 2011-12 season, including a school-record 29 victories en route to the squad's second-straight RMAC regular season title.
Mines spent the entire season inside the NABC/Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll – climbing from No. 18 at the beginning of the year to No. 1 in the final regular season poll. The No. 1 ranking was the first in program history, and the Orediggers entered their third straight NCAA Tournament as the top-ranked team in all of Division II basketball.
The squad finished the year with its first-ever appearance in the Sweet 16 and ended the season with a 29-3 overall record.
At Gardiner High School, Orser was the Class C State MVP as a senior in 1985. He lettered for four years at MSU Billings and led the Yellowjackets to a pair of NCAA Division II tournament appearances and a trip to the 1986-87 NCAA Division II Final Four.
Orser received his undergraduate degree in business administration with minors in economics and history from Eastern Montana College (now MSU Billings) in 1990 before earning his master's degree in education from MSUB in 1995.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.