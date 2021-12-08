BILLINGS — Early in this college basketball season, Montana State Billings coach Mick Durham has identified guards Damen Thacker and Carrington Wiggins as his go-to guys — a quick and talented tandem with the ability to lead the Yellowjackets where they want to go.
Thacker and Wiggins were non-factors in the first half Wednesday night in a Rimrock Rivalry matchup with Rocky Mountain College at the Fortin Center, but the duo sprung to life in the second half to lead MSUB to a 67-52 victory.
The tale was in the numbers: The Jackets shot just 30% in the first half, including a 1 for 11 showing from 3-point range, and turned the ball over nine times. But after halftime it was a total role reversal. MSUB hit 61% from the floor in the final 20 minutes (with six 3s) and just one giveaway.
Wiggins, a junior from Flint, Michigan, had 20 of his game-high 24 points in the second half while Thacker, a grad transfer from the University of Idaho, added 11 of his 18 after intermission.
“That’s what we’ve been seeing,” Durham said of his guard duo. “And it’s getting to a point where our guys know who’s going to get the shots and who’s going to have the ball at the end of the shot clock. That’s great for those two, but we just need other guys to take some pressure off them and hit a few shots.”
A Thacker 3 less than two minutes into the second half gave MSUB a 32-30 lead, and his pull-up basket at the 11:15 mark made it 43-39.
That’s about the time Wiggins took over. He scored on a driving shot, hit a step-back 3 and then a crossover 3 to put the Jackets ahead 53-43 with 6:17 left.
“It was me just reading the defense,” Wiggins said of his second-half turnaround. “I didn’t hit a 3 in the first half and they were sagging off. I knew I could shoot it, so I just had to keep my confidence going.”
Rocky was the more aggressive team in the first half, and forced MSUB into several low-percentage looks while building a nine-point lead. Baskets by Beau Santistevan and Abdul Bah had the Battlin’ Bears in command 20-11 at the 7:56 mark.
The Yellowjackets were able to whittle their deficit down to two points by halftime, which Durham credited to his team's defensive resolve. That, in turn, allowed for a second-half renaissance.
Bears coach Bill Dreikosen said it came down to his team’s inconsistency.
“We limited them for one half but not two halves. Their percentages obviously went way up,” Dreikosen said. “For us, we shot a worse percentage in the second half. We couldn’t find any rhythm offensively. I didn’t think our ball movement was very good — they kept us from moving the ball in some areas that we usually move it better.
“But one of the things you have to do is get stops, too. When they shoot 61% on you it’s hard to get out and go offensively.”
As Durham and MSUB work to cultivate depth, there were some positives for them to point to: 6-11 forward Emmanuel Ajanaku seems like he’s continuing his progress, and came away with six points and five rebounds in 20 minutes. True freshman Nicholas Sebastiao scored seven points and didn’t turn the ball over in 33 minutes on the floor.
The Jackets were without Montana State transfer Bilal Shabazz due to injury.
Rocky was also shorthanded, as Montana State transfer Jesse Owens remains out with an injury. Tayshawun Bradford also did not play. Santistevan, a graduate of Bigfork High School, led the Bears with 14 points while Roundup’s Kelson Eiselein came off the bench to score 12 points on four 3-pointers. Rocky shot just 34% overall.
The game was an exhibition contest for Rocky (4-5). It counted for MSUB, and the Jackets bumped their overall mark to 4-5 with the victory.
The teams play again Saturday at MSUB’s Alterowitz Gymnasium as part of a doubleheader with the women’s teams. The men’s game will open the twin bill at 5:15 p.m., and both contests will be broadcast regionally on SWX.
“No. 1 of our big three (goals) was great effort, and we had great effort for one half. And that hasn’t been our M.O.,” Dreikosen said. “Pretty much every night we have good effort, so that was disappointing. Now we have a couple days and we come back and play the same team.”
“I would think it will be a little more free-flowing on Saturday,” Durham said. “I think the first half (on Wednesday) was a little bit rough offensively for both teams, but there was a lot better flow in the second half from the start.”
