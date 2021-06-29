MISSOULA — The Montana men's basketball team announced on Monday that Class of 2021 forward John Solomon is joining the squad's 2021-22 roster.

The 6-foot-8 forward will be a walk-on at Montana. 

According to Solomon's recruiting profile on 247sports.com, Solomon had interest from Grand Canyon, Nevada, South Dakota, New Mexico and Florida State.

Solomon bounced around a bit during his high school career, playing his sophomore and senior seasons at Riverview Sarasota in Florida. He played his junior season at Desert Vista in Phoenix, Arizona, where he helped his team win the Class 6A title — the large school classification in Arizona. He averaged 3.6 points per game and played sparingly at Desert Vista.

Solomon averaged five points and four rebounds per contest his senior season this past year in Florida.

Solomon is also the step son of former Major League Baseball player Bobby Bonilla, who played in the majors from 1986 to 2001. Bonilla famously receives $1.19 million from the New York Mets each year on July 1 through 2035.

With Solomon, as a walk-on, now in the fold, the amount of newcomers for the Grizzlies is at four: Scott Blakney (Idaho), Jonathan Braggs (Bishop Gorman High School) and Lonnell Martin Jr. (Otero Junior College).

For the 2022 class, the Grizzlies have one known commitment in Shelby forward Rhett Reynolds, who committed as a junior this past February. 

Lance Hartzler covers Griz men's basketball and prep sports for the Missoulian. Follow him on Twitter at @lance_hartz or shoot him an email at Lance.Hartzler@406mtsports.com.

Tags

Load comments