MISSOULA — The Montana men's basketball team announced on Monday that Class of 2021 forward John Solomon is joining the squad's 2021-22 roster.
The 6-foot-8 forward will be a walk-on at Montana.
Griz hoops announce addition of Class of 2021 forward out of Phoenix, AZ. https://t.co/0mGxt3pJIW— Lance Hartzler (@lance_hartz) June 28, 2021
According to Solomon's recruiting profile on 247sports.com, Solomon had interest from Grand Canyon, Nevada, South Dakota, New Mexico and Florida State.
Solomon bounced around a bit during his high school career, playing his sophomore and senior seasons at Riverview Sarasota in Florida. He played his junior season at Desert Vista in Phoenix, Arizona, where he helped his team win the Class 6A title — the large school classification in Arizona. He averaged 3.6 points per game and played sparingly at Desert Vista.
Solomon averaged five points and four rebounds per contest his senior season this past year in Florida.
Solomon is also the step son of former Major League Baseball player Bobby Bonilla, who played in the majors from 1986 to 2001. Bonilla famously receives $1.19 million from the New York Mets each year on July 1 through 2035.
With Solomon, as a walk-on, now in the fold, the amount of newcomers for the Grizzlies is at four: Scott Blakney (Idaho), Jonathan Braggs (Bishop Gorman High School) and Lonnell Martin Jr. (Otero Junior College).
For the 2022 class, the Grizzlies have one known commitment in Shelby forward Rhett Reynolds, who committed as a junior this past February.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.