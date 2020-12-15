BILLINGS — Even without fans in the building, Derrian Reed described the culture shock that accompanied Yellowstone Christian College’s road swing through Montana and Montana State last weekend.
“Being on a D-I campus and on a D-I court, I feel like a lot of us were nervous,” said Reed, a point guard on the Billings-based YCC men’s basketball team. “We have a young team and there was a lot of tension and nerves.”
It showed on the scoreboard.
On Saturday at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula, the Centurions took a 102-42 loss on the chin courtesy of Montana. The following day at Worthington Arena in Bozeman, they were smacked 114-74 by Montana State.
More than anything, the games against the Treasure State’s two Big Sky Conference programs were a sign of Yellowstone Christian’s willingness to compete.
To date, the Centurions (like many others) have had several games canceled or postponed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, including four contests against the Frontier Conference. Their first six games were expunged, in fact, though they’ve continued to schedule aggressively and have played seven times so far.
YCC, a member of the National Christian College Athletic Association, is simply happy to play when it has the chance — even if the losses don’t look so good.
“I think for us, just having that experience, especially against our two (Division I) teams in Montana, we were grateful for the opportunity,” second-year coach Jamil Santiel said.
In its defeats to the Grizzlies and Bobcats, Yellowstone Christian shot a combined 32% from the floor (39 for 121).
Montana, taking advantage of a size disparity, made 68% of its shots and scored a staggering 60 points in the paint. Michael Steadman and Josh Bannan each had 19 points for the Griz.
The Centurions hit 13 3-pointers against MSU and had a decidedly better start. They were even within four points with less than nine minutes left in the first half.
But the Bobcats, as expected, pulled away by shooting 55% and scoring 48 points inside. Mike Hood’s 21-point, 11-rebound performance paced the Cats.
“Both teams are obviously really good, really athletic, well coached,” Santiel said. “They run their stuff. And man, they both can really shoot the ball. They both used their size to their advantage. For the most part, they got the ball inside and they got layups. We’re really undersized.”
One bright spot for the Centurions was Reed, a sophomore who scored 39 points on 50% shooting (14 of 28) and hit 5 of 10 from the arc in the two games.
He also had 14 points on Friday in a loss at MSU-Northern.
Reed, who hails from Colorado Springs, began his career at Division II Colorado State Pueblo before transferring to YCC prior to the 2019-20 campaign. He ranked seventh in the NCCAA in scoring last season and was named first-team all-region as the team made a run to the final round of the regional championship.
“We’re fortunate to have him in our program,” Santiel said of Reed. “Last weekend, especially going against that competition, to still be able to go out there and produce and get numbers speaks volumes for his game and what he’s able to do.”
Reed said the challenge of playing against the Cats and Griz served as “a wake-up. They’re more aggressive, they’re more agile, they’re more active on defense. That’s why we struggled. We weren’t used to the contact or the speed.
“Whoever we play against, we always want to fight. And we did fight even though the scores were lopsided. Of course the scores showed that they are D-I teams, but I feel like our team fought.”
Devin Jones scored a team-high 20 points against Montana State. Andrii Basovets had 14 and T.J. Rivera added 13 as part of a more complete effort in that particular game.
Santiel also pointed to Devante King as one of the team’s top defensive players, as well as Christian Bekke, who could be a force inside against equal competition as the season progresses.
To that end, the next game listed on Yellowstone Christian’s schedule is a home outing against Montana Western of the Frontier Conference on New Year’s Eve.
As of now, Santiel said, that game is a go. YCC plays its home games at the Shrine Auditorium in Billings.
The Centurions are also scheduled to play games in North Dakota against Valley City State and Dickinson State in early January before beginning a slate of games against the usual suspects in the NCCAA.
At 0-7, YCC is still in search of its first win of the season. Though it seems that the opportunity to play weighs more heavily right now for the Centurions than anything else.
“A lot of it just comes with our team believing in each other,” Santiel said. “We haven’t fully tapped into what our potential looks like. It’s just a matter of them believing and just going out and playing as a team, competing and having fun.
“That’s really what it’s about, especially this year. You never know when you might be playing your last game.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.