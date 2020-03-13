The day after trying to save the upcoming women's college basketball tournament in Billings by restricting attendance, the NAIA on Thursday went ahead and canceled it.

The 32-team national tournament was set to run Wednesday the 18th through the 24th in the First Interstate Arena.

In its announcement, the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics said it was suspending “all remaining winter championship events, including those that are currently underway.”

The NAIA attracted nearly 20,000 fans during 2019 tournament in Billings, and pumped an estimated $1 million into the local economy, according to Alex Tyson, the executive director of Visit Billings, a sponsor for the championship.

“We understand this was the decision for the safety of the community, region and individuals, but nonetheless it’s disappointing because it was such a great event,” Tyson said.

Billings has hosted the weeklong tournament at MetraPark since 2016. In 2021, it moves to Sioux City, Iowa.

MetraPark Marketing and Sales Director Ray Massie said the tournament cancellation wouldn’t be too great a loss for the county. Metra doesn’t make anything on ticket sales, although the building rental cost and some concession revenue will be lost.

Now, with a week free, Massie said they plan a deep-cleaning and to catch up on necessary repairs.

“At this point it’s like having January in March,” Massie said. “It gives us a chance to clean up, paint up and fix up, which we normally never get.”

Following news of the tournament’s fate, Shelli Mann, general manager at Boothill Inn, said cancellation calls began flooding in.

“They’re coming in like crazy,” Mann said. “And they’re not just NAIA-related.”

Mann estimated about 200 room nights have been canceled as of Thursday afternoon due to the NAIA cancellation. An additional 100 rooms were canceled unrelated to the tournament, but likely due to COVID-19 concerns, she said.

All together, the hotel had seen about 350 to 400 room night cancellations by Thursday afternoon.

She expects the hotel will lose $30,000 in business from the cancellations.

Beyond the financial loss, which Mann is confident the hotel will bounce back from, she felt disappointment at the loss of the event.

"We're bummed," she said. "The tournament has always been so much fun."