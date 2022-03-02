BUTTE — After the Orediggers defeated Carroll College 62-61 on Monday night at the PE Center in Helena, fans decked out in Montana Tech gear stormed the court to celebrate with their team.
The win secured the Frontier Conference tournament championship for Montana Tech, and the Orediggers will have a No. 1 seed in the upcoming national NAIA tournament.
There were times before that moment — perhaps when Montana Tech captured a regular-season conference title, or even before that — when coach Adam Hiatt and the Orediggers knew this was a special year for the program.
“This team has captured the imaginations of all of their student peers, and their student peers on campus,” said Hiatt. “They feel invested into this team, that they are a part of it and that it’s their team, and that this is Montana Tech's team. So everybody on campus is all in, and then in the community as well. It's been a magical season.”
Seeing the continued outpouring of support while on the road for the biggest game of the year confirmed what former-Tech coach Kelvin Sampson told Hiatt during several conversations the two have had.
“Coach Sampson would always tell me that ‘you'll know when you've got the program back to where it belongs, when people start traveling with you, and the gyms are packed,’” Hiatt said. “And he said that that's when he knew that he had it at the right level when he coached here.”
The enthusiasm not only carried the team through an incredible season, but through the final horn of the final Frontier tournament game in Helena. The Orediggers walked off the court with the W after falling behind with 1:35 remaining in the first half and trailing until there were 2.5 seconds left in the game. Frontier Conference Newcomer of the Year Caleb Bellach explained that the fans kept the Orediggers pushing forward when they needed it most.
“We couldn't have done it without them,” he said. “Because the energy that they bring in that gym, to me, that kept us going at times we needed it during the game.”
Senior Drew Huse capped off a highly intense game with a clutch jumper from just inside the 3-point line on the right wing to give Tech a one-point lead. But as is the case with any game, a number of storylines arose during the game – and even long before Monday’s tip – that were necessary for the Orediggers to get to that point.
‘Fight and compete’
When Carroll’s offense is at its best, crisp ball movement is used to get defenders out of position which can give way to clear looks at the hoop. If Montana Tech was going to be able to come back during the second half, it needed to start on the defensive end.
“(The Saints) played really well offensively in both of those games (earlier in the season), in particular in the second half of both games,” Hiatt said of the two losses the Orediggers had already suffered at Carroll during the regular season. “And so we actually were quite confident throughout the game because we were defending well. We weren't giving them as many easy baskets. Then the last two minutes of the game we held them scoreless, and that's what really put us in that position (to win the game).”
Even though it trailed for a majority the game, Montana Tech never let the game out of reach. With the score staying within two possessions and never ballooning, the message remained the same in every huddle.
“Those two words, ‘fight’ and ‘compete,’ every single timeout is what they heard,” Hiatt said. “Then by time we got toward the latter part of the game, I no longer had to say those words, because they were saying them themselves, because they had heard them repeatedly throughout the game. It's what kept their minds focused. Oftentimes with young players, for instance, you get distracted, and you get thrown off your game by things that are out of your control. And so if you can maintain a focus and a level-headed determination, especially in a hostile environment, then you're going to find yourself in a position of success.”
PE Center in Helena no longer a house of horrors
Tech hadn’t won in Helena since Feb. 13, 2014, when the Orediggers edged the Saints 79-78. That brutal stretch included 15 consecutive road and neutral-site losses at Carroll College. The streak bled into this season. Even with its strongest team in years, Tech still couldn’t quite get over the hump … until they did. And the Orediggers did it when it mattered most.
“I was proud of our guys’ effort,” Hiatt said. “The last couple times we played them in Helena … It's amazing that we had to play them three times in one year on their floor; that’s just wild to even think about. But we did.”
With 12 road wins and several down-to-the-wire victories, Tech has accumulated its share of battle scars this season. The Orediggers proved they weren’t afraid of big moments, but they still had one final boss: a win in Helena for all the marbles.
“We have played a lot of road games this year,” Hiatt said. “And we have won a lot of road games, and we played in a lot of hostile environments. The way you win on the road is you have to defend at a high level, and you’ve got to be able to control tempo to the best of your ability. If you believe that you're going to go in and outperform somebody or out-execute on the offensive end on their home floor, especially somebody who's of the caliber as Carroll, it's going to be a difficult night. So that was the main difference between Monday night and the previous two attempts that we had.”
Huse’s ‘one shining moment’ a culmination of selfless career
Huse was 1-for-6 from the field before the last two minutes of the game, a stretch where he scored the last four points of the game to give the Orediggers the victory. He was able to shake off those misses because he knew his teammates had his back no matter what.
“It comes down to having trust in yourself and all the work that you put in,” Huse said. “But most importantly, it comes down to your teammates, and your coaches believing in you. And I knew that they did.”
“I couldn’t have been more excited for Drew,” Hiatt added. “He’s a fifth-year senior who redshirted and played four straight years. He’s played in circumstances that have been challenging for him.”
Monday’s game encapsulated what Huse has meant to Hiatt and the Orediggers.
“He has answered the bell every time that we've asked him to step up,” Hiatt said. “He really has. Drew has been that quiet, unheralded, super-superstar in his role playing for us throughout the duration of his career. And for him to have his one shining moment in the biggest game of his career to this point, was just a storybook ending to everything that he has committed and sacrifice to get this program to the point where it is now.”
Bellach able to ‘rise to the occasion’
The Manhattan Christian grad played almost the full 40 minutes with an extremely high level of intensity and urgency on both ends of the floor.
“The last time we played up there, his effort was not great,” Hiatt said. “It was below our standards below his standards. And we really challenged him to rise to the occasion. And he really did.”
Averaging 15 points per game, Bellach is usually able to produce on the offensive end. What made the difference, according to Hiatt, were effort plays that don’t show up in the box score. Sometimes it was a play or defense and another time it was chasing down a fast break even though he was outnumbered. No matter what, Bellach was going to leave it all out on the floor.
“There's no better way to go out, especially winning up there in Helena,” Bellach said. “It hasn't been done for I don't even know how long, but it was time for a change. And I can’t describe it better than how it went down.”
Sindou Diallo: leader of men
Diallo has already racked up his share of personal accolades since joining the Orediggers three seasons ago, with another first-team all-conference selection added to his pile Tuesday.
“He's the leader of our team,” Hiatt said. “He’s a vocal leader as well as a leader on the floor. He has improved so much in the time that he's been here in just three short years. And he came in as a good player. He was talented — first team all-conference, honorable mention All American during his first year with us three years ago.”
Personal recognition is cool, but Monday’s victory in Helena with everything on the line was what Diallo dreamed of since arriving in Butte.
“Every year we were getting closer and closer to the goal,” Diallo said. “And then finally this year going to win at Carroll and beating them for the conference championship just really seals the deal for my senior season. It’s something I dreamed of, you know, coming to Tech and knowing how big Carroll was, I always wanted to beat them especially on their own floor and doing that for the last game of the conference championship is indescribable, and it's a moment that I will never forget.”
“Sindou’s not in it for individual awards,” Hiatt added. “Even though we all know, in our locker room, we are 100% certain that Sindhu is the Player of the Year in the league, because he is the reason why we are where we are.”
Diallo’s steady hand and calming presence has guided Tech through the tensest moments of the season. Whether it’s been a layup in the closing seconds to defeat rival Montana Western, or trusting his teammate to knock down the final shot against Carroll College, the Orediggers’ general has shown he has the moxie to rise to the occasion when the chips are down during crunch time of do-or-die games.
“His presence on the floor, especially in the face of uncertainty or adversity, he's always come through,” Hiatt said. “He just wills his teammates to perform in those circumstances.”
