Arlee native Phillip Malatare leads the Eastern Oregon men's basketball team this season, averaging 15 points per contest through the first six games. 

MISSOULA — Former Arlee basketball standout Phillip Malatare has emerged as the top player on the Eastern Oregon team through six games this season.

Malatare, who joined the NAIA program in La Grande in 2021 after playing two seasons at North Idaho, is averaging a team-high 15 points per game, shooting 46.8 percent from the floor (29 for 62). He ranks third on the squad in rebounds at 5.0 per game.

Malatare had a monster performance in his team's final game at the Taco Bell Shootout Saturday in Caldwell, Idaho. Taking on the Argos from the University of Providence, the Mountaineers (3-3) pulled away in the second half to clinch a 71-62 victory behind an 18-point, 10-rebound effort by Malatare.

The win marked the end of a six-game non-conference stretch for the Mountaineers. They will begin Cascade Collegiate Conference (CCC) play on Friday against Oregon Tech.

Malatare, a 6-foot senior guard, earned honorable mention All-American honors last season. He had a season-high 28 points on three separate occasions and a double-double in four games last winter. He was also named CCC Athlete of the Week three times.

Malatare helped Arlee win Class C state basketball championships in 2017 and 2018 and was named the state tournament MVP. He earned all-state honors three years.

Bill Speltz is Missoulian Sports Editor and has served as Sunday columnist the past 16 years. Do you have a story idea? Email Bill at bill.speltz@missoulian.com.

