MISSOULA — Former Arlee basketball standout Phillip Malatare has emerged as the top player on the Eastern Oregon team through six games this season.
Malatare, who joined the NAIA program in La Grande in 2021 after playing two seasons at North Idaho, is averaging a team-high 15 points per game, shooting 46.8 percent from the floor (29 for 62). He ranks third on the squad in rebounds at 5.0 per game.
Malatare had a monster performance in his team's final game at the Taco Bell Shootout Saturday in Caldwell, Idaho. Taking on the Argos from the University of Providence, the Mountaineers (3-3) pulled away in the second half to clinch a 71-62 victory behind an 18-point, 10-rebound effort by Malatare.
The win marked the end of a six-game non-conference stretch for the Mountaineers. They will begin Cascade Collegiate Conference (CCC) play on Friday against Oregon Tech.
Malatare, a 6-foot senior guard, earned honorable mention All-American honors last season. He had a season-high 28 points on three separate occasions and a double-double in four games last winter. He was also named CCC Athlete of the Week three times.
Malatare helped Arlee win Class C state basketball championships in 2017 and 2018 and was named the state tournament MVP. He earned all-state honors three years.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.