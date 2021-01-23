MISSOULA — Austin Means and his Colorado School of Mines teammates have found the perfect blueprint for basketball success amid the coronavirus pandemic.
It's not real intricate. You might even say it's boring.
"That's where the academics are more of a blessing than a curse," said Means, a Frenchtown native and mechanical engineer major who has blossomed into a key role player for the NCAA Division II top-ranked Orediggers.
"Our stress is always high and our crowd turnouts are pretty low, at least for the first three quarters of the season. We're used to playing in empty gyms and used to making our own energy. That's huge when you're playing against teams that are used to these big crowds and really feeding off that energy to have big performances."
Like a lot of college programs across the country, this winter has been a mess to navigate for Colorado School of Mines. They were supposed to play eighth-ranked Colorado Mesa Friday and Westminster Saturday, but those games were pushed to February because of, you guessed it, COVID-19 protocols.
Then there was last weekend's game at South Dakota Mines that was postponed and the game the week before at Regis that was postponed. Geesh, three straight weeks of just practicing in the middle of January is enough to make a guy go stir crazy, right?
"To us it's been like any other year where we don't have a lot of outside distractions," Means said. "As long as we keep guys off the COVID list, I think we're in a solid place. We've been fortunate enough where we haven't had too many issues with that so far."
Means, who dealt with injuries last season and has had the unpleasant experience of playing with a face mask, is rather enjoying his junior season. The 6-foot-8 post was named Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference defensive player of the week in December and he's earned a starting job for a team that was tabbed No. 1 in the nation for the first time in nine years.
Now if they could only consolidate that ranking by getting a chance to add to that sparkling 8-0 record.
"It's very unique in every single aspect," Means said of earning the No. 1 spot without playing the week before or the week after. "We're really excited about it, but being ranked No. 1 isn't the end goal. We're not allowing it to make us complacent.
"We have a lot more to accomplish. We'll have a conference tournament in March and then the NCAA tournament will hopefully be played as well. The goals are to win the conference, conference tournament and NCAA tournament."
Means will tell you the RMAC is all about grit. Sure, it helps being tall, but Colorado School of Mines is on the top of the heap because of hark work.
Earning that defensive honor back in December was a proud moment for Means, who tallied nine points on 4-for-5 shooting in the Orediggers' most recent win, in overtime, over Black Hills State on Jan. 4.
"The first week of games that I ended up receiving it, I had three blocks and three steals," he recalled. "I think I was recognized for the difference-making in games. I've used it to motivate me as I move forward and it would be nice to be named (RMAC) defensive player of the year."
For now, Means is loving the release that comes with being on a basketball floor. Studying at one of the top-five engineering schools in the nation is no walk in the park and the junior hopes to someday build mechanical systems.
A degree is his first priority. But boy, it sure would be nice to help the Orediggers win their first national championship.
"The NCAA tournament is very similar to DI March Madness, except the No. 1-seeded team in each region gets to host regionals, which is the first three games," Means offered. "Getting a top seed would be huge."
Good luck, Austin.
You and your team are an example of the very best of college athletics.
