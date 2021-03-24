MISSOULA — Call it fortuitous timing, but Tres Tinkle has gotten to be front and center to watch his father and his alma mater make their historic run to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament over the past two weeks.
The Missoula Hellgate grad wrapped up his first professional basketball season in the NBA G League on March 9 in Orlando, Florida, and then went with his family to the Pac-12 tournament in Las Vegas, Nevada, from March 11-13. They then made the trip to Indianapolis last week for the first two rounds of the NCAA tournament, returned home to Oregon the past few days and will head back to Indy for OSU’s Sweet 16 game Saturday.
It’s a hectic schedule, but Tinkle isn’t complaining. It’s the first time he’s gotten to see the Beavers play live this season as fans weren’t allowed into games before he left for his G League season, and the experience brings back memories.
“Everyone says once you leave college, it changes because you’re fighting for a job, you’re fighting for a paycheck,” Tinkle offered. “You’re still friends in the locker room now, but there’s nothing like college sports. If I could go back, I would. Nothing will compare to the summer workouts and being around each other the whole year. There’s nothing like it. I have a bigger appreciation for it now.”
Tinkle ended his first pro season with Raptors 905 by averaging 8.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocks per game across 14 contests. The 6-foot-7 forward shot 32.4% on 3-pointers and averaged 2.4 makes per game for the G League affiliate of the Toronto Raptors.
Tinkle felt he came on stronger as the shorter-than-usual season progressed, taking advantage of the opportunities he got off the bench. It was a transition from his usual role in high school and college, where he was often one of the best players, if not the best player, on the team. That major jump in competition level is what stood out to him the most.
“There were 10-11 less teams than normal, so there were less jobs and more competition,” Tinkle said. “Each team has multiple guys with NBA experience, and it was a short season, so it was hard to get your foot in the door. Early on, not playing as much as I wanted, got an opportunity with guys down with injury, felt I was shooting well from 3, diving to the ground getting steals. With the opportunity I was given, I was happy for what I did.”
While following OSU, Tinkle is trying to stay ready for whatever is next. NBA teams could potentially sign him to a 10-day contract while they play out the rest of their season.
He’s hoping things return to normal with a typical summer league where he can prove that he belongs on an NBA roster. After that, he’s hoping to get a training camp invite, which he never got to participate in last year with the Los Angeles Lakers as they waived him soon after signing him.
“I feel I went through the hardest part already,” Tinkle said of his transition to pro hoops. “Everybody on the team is the man in the college, so I wasn’t expecting all the shots right away. The learning curve from middle school to college to here, you’ve got to start at the bottom and work your way up, stay patient and stay ready. I thought I should play right away, but my dad said to stay ready, so I went about my business and was ready when called upon. Just being mentally ready.”
This was Tinkle’s first time since high school playing for a coach who wasn’t his father. It was also Wayne Tinkle’s first year since his first season at OSU not coaching his son.
“I think it was tough for both of us,” Tres said. “The last 2-3 years were very special because we got over the bumps and bruises. I loved to play for him. I know he loved having me out there going to work with your best friend every single day.
“No one could be as hard on me as him. My coach (in the G League) complimented me on him being able to coach me hard. To me, it was nothing new. I didn’t think he was hard on me. But it is different not having that relationship.”
Oregon State assistant coach Marlon Stewart thought Wayne handled the transition as well as possible. Perhaps the bigger change with the graduation of Tres was replacing a player who became the program’s all-time leading scorer and the only OSU player ranked in the top 10 for points, rebounds, assists and steals in their career.
“Tres was such a phenomenal leader, a hard worker,” Stewart said. “The guy was functioning like a pro already when he was here. It’s cool to see him in the stands. We hear him and his family in the stands when we’re coming out of the locker room. They’re going nuts in the stands and our guys gets a little boost from it. You wish he could be enjoying this on the court.”
Family fun
Wayne approached his family and talked to them through a fence last week.
“It’s like jail time,” Tres joked about that experience at an Indianapolis baseball field.
That was the closest contact they had while the team has been taking measures to avoid COVID. But at least Wayne’s family — wife Lisa (McLeod) Tinkle, daughters Joslyn Tinkle and Elle Tinkle, and son Tres — have gotten to be at the games supporting him.
“It’s an incredible deal to share it with my family,” said Wayne, a former Montana Grizzlies player and coach. “First of all, Tres wore a t-shirt our first game and it was a picture of Jarod Lucas shooting a jumper. Some folks thought it was a picture of himself, which he would never do. And then after the game the other night, he asked Ryan Lawrence, our equipment manager, if he could have a Roman Silva jersey. He wore a Zach Reichle jersey for a while. He’s fired up.”
Tres is trying to soak up this experience because he never got to play in an NCAA tournament game. He was sidelined with an injury when the Beavers qualified in 2016, and he had his senior year ended by COVID last year after OSU won on a buzzer-beater in the Pac-12 tournament.
“I’m not going to say I’m upset because I’m so happy for the program and my ties,” Tres said. “Every kid wants to play in March Madness, but there’s nothing to be sour about. These are my brothers and my father. If they’re winning, I’m winning as well. To watch it first-hand, with my dad and the guys he recruited, we laid the foundation, and now they’re doing what we all envisioned.”
Oregon State has gone 8-1 since being an 11-11 team on Feb. 20. The Beavers, picked 12th in the Pac-12 preseason poll, had to win their first Pac-12 tournament title just to get in the NCAA tournament. They then upset fifth-seeded Tennessee and fourth-seeded Oklahoma State in the first two rounds.
“We felt like we could have done the same thing last year with me in the tournament,” Tres offered. “We had a lot of momentum going toward the end of the year. I’m living through them now and doing whatever I can to feel attached to the team.”
Wayne echoed Tres’ thoughts about the missed opportunities in their time together.
“It was too bad he missed out his freshman year with the leg injury,” Wayne said. “It was too bad it was swept away last year because we felt like we were about to make the same kind of run. He’s knee-deep in it with us, and so is my wife and daughters, and they’re passionate, they’re loyal, and I just wish I could share it with them.”
Childhood connection
Teams would be wise to avoid praying to play Loyola Chicago and Sister Jean in March. Wayne, though, wanted to match up with the Ramblers.
“As I was saying my prayers as I do before I take a nap, I just said this would be unbelievable,” he offered Sunday.
His team went on to upset Oklahoma State that night, and now they’re facing Loyola Chicago, the place where his father, Wayne Tinkle Sr., was a vice president and dean of students during Wayne’s childhood. While there, he remembers watching teams coached by George Ireland, who led the Ramblers to the national title in 1963.
“Some of my most fond memories were in the summer, going to his office at the Water Tower Place and he would have to do some work,” Wayne recalled. “He’d have people just kind of keep me out of trouble. I’d go up to the little gym, shoot some hoops and then we’d go to the Cubs games in the afternoon.”
The family moved to Chicago from Milwaukee, where Wayne Sr. was dean of men at Marquette, when Wayne was 1 year old. The 11-kid family later moved to Spokane, where Wayne starred at Ferris High School, when his father took a job as a vice president at Gonzaga.
Former Montana coach Stew Morrill went into Spokane and won the recruiting battle for Wayne even with Gonzaga in the mix. That started a path where Wayne went on to be a three-time All-Big Sky selection at UM, played pro ball and then got into coaching by starting at UM and is making his first Sweet 16 this week against Loyola and coach Porter Moser.
“Coach Moser’s done a hell of a job, and they’re a great team,” Wayne said, “but this is really going to mean something extra special for me and my family.”
