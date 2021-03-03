BUTTE — The Frontier Conference wrapped up its season Tuesday night after the University of Providence men beat Carroll College, 77-57, in Great Falls. On Wednesday, the men's basketball all-conference team was announced, along with individual and coach of the year honors.
To no surprise, the 2020-21 season accolades were dominated by the Argos and the Saints, the conference's top two teams.
Providence's Steve Keller was named 2020-21 Coach of the Year and Argos senior Zaccheus Darko-Kelly took home Player of the Year. Darko-Kelly won the award for the second consecutive season. Providence's Marcus Stephens won Newcomer of the Year. Carroll's Ifeanyi Okeke and Providence's Davien Harris-Williams won Co-Sixth-Man of the Year. Saints guard Shamrock Campbell was named Defensive Player of the Year. Montana Western's Michael Haverfield and Montana Tech's Bridger Larson were selected Co-Freshmen of the Year, according to a release from the conference.
The Saints and Argos accounted for four of the six First Team All-Conference spots. Darko-Kelly and Stephens represent Providence while Campbell and Javan Sljivancanin received the honors for Carroll. Rounding out the final two spots were MSU-Northern's Mascio McCadney and Montana Tech's Sindou Diallo.
The Second Team All-Conference is as follows: David Harris (MSU-Northern), Taylor England (Montana Tech), Max Clark (Montana Western), Jalen Hodges (Montana Western) and Jaxen Hashley (Providence).
Carroll's Dennis Flowers III and Rocky Mountain's Maxim Stephens received Honorable Mention All-Conference.
